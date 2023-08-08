eBikeGo To Open Bookings For Its Muvi Electric Scooter

eBikeGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility platform, is all set to open bookings for its Muvi e-scooter in India. Reservations for the e-scooter are officially scheduled to commence from October 2023. However, to further clarify the booking window, carandbike has known that interested customers can make a cashless pre-booking now from the brand's official website.

In its 4th Generation now, the Muvi City e-scooter is the first from the brand to be launched in India. Previously, in 2021, eBikeGo acquired the product licence rights to manufacture the Muvi brand of electric vehicles from Spanish automotive company Torrot in India.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the upcoming reservation process, Irfan Khan, CEO eBikeGo, said "We are thrilled to open bookings for the Muvi soon. The incredible response we've received thus far showcases the growing interest in sustainable electric mobility. Our customers will soon get to experience the exceptional features and performance of the Muvi."

As for the specifications, the upcoming Muvi City electric scooter from the brand has a tubular steel frame. Its front suspension features a hydraulic telescopic fork, while the rear suspension is equipped with a side monoshock that offers preload adjustment for added comfort. Braking duties are handled by a hydraulic combined brake system (CBS) featuring 220 mm front and 190 mm rear brakes. Powering the scooter is a Torrot Brushless 48V motor, delivering 4.1 CV (3 kW) or 35 Nm and offering a top speed of 70 kmph.

When it comes to charging, the scooter offers a 48V (54.6V max. voltage) 5A double Torrot battery charger, which takes approximately 7 hours for a full charge. Additionally, users have the option to upgrade to a 48V (54.6V max. voltage) 10A double Torrot battery charger, which reduces charging time to 4 hours. The Muvi's battery is a removable 2x48V/35.2Ah Li-iON, providing a range of approximately 85 km in eco mode.

On the tech front, the Muvi is equipped with an intelligent LCD 4-inch display, customisable through the app available for iOS and Android. This feature allows riders to personalise their scooter's interface to suit their preferences. The overall weight of the e-scooter is 95 kg, including the battery. For efficient diagnostics and communications, the Muvi features a Torrot ECU (Electronic Control Unit) with CAN-BUS, Bluetooth, and OBD capabilities.