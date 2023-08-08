  • Home
  • News
  • eBikeGo To Open Bookings For Its Muvi Electric Scooter

eBikeGo To Open Bookings For Its Muvi Electric Scooter

Reservations for the Muvi e-scooter will officially commence from October 2023
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
08-Aug-23 04:58 PM IST
Muvi .jpg
Highlights
  • eBikeGo will introduce the 4th generation of the Muvi e-Scooter in India
  • Customers can make a cashless pre-booking now from the official website
  • In 2021, eBikeGo acquired a production licence to manufacture the Muvi e-scooters in India

eBikeGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility platform, is all set to open bookings for its Muvi e-scooter in India. Reservations for the e-scooter are officially scheduled to commence from October 2023. However, to further clarify the booking window, carandbike has known that interested customers can make a cashless pre-booking now from the brand's official website.

In its 4th Generation now, the Muvi City e-scooter is the first from the brand to be launched in India. Previously, in 2021, eBikeGo acquired the product licence rights to manufacture the Muvi brand of electric vehicles from Spanish automotive company Torrot in India.

 

Expressing his enthusiasm about the upcoming reservation process, Irfan Khan, CEO eBikeGo, said "We are thrilled to open bookings for the Muvi soon. The incredible response we've received thus far showcases the growing interest in sustainable electric mobility. Our customers will soon get to experience the exceptional features and performance of the Muvi."

As for the specifications, the upcoming Muvi City electric scooter from the brand has a tubular steel frame. Its front suspension features a hydraulic telescopic fork, while the rear suspension is equipped with a side monoshock that offers preload adjustment for added comfort. Braking duties are handled by a hydraulic combined brake system (CBS) featuring 220 mm front and 190 mm rear brakes. Powering the scooter is a Torrot Brushless 48V motor, delivering 4.1 CV (3 kW) or 35 Nm and offering a top speed of 70 kmph.

 

When it comes to charging, the scooter offers a 48V (54.6V max. voltage) 5A double Torrot battery charger, which takes approximately 7 hours for a full charge. Additionally, users have the option to upgrade to a 48V (54.6V max. voltage) 10A double Torrot battery charger, which reduces charging time to 4 hours. The Muvi's battery is a removable 2x48V/35.2Ah Li-iON, providing a range of approximately 85 km in eco mode.

On the tech front, the Muvi is equipped with an intelligent LCD 4-inch display, customisable through the app available for iOS and Android. This feature allows riders to personalise their scooter's interface to suit their preferences. The overall weight of the e-scooter is 95 kg, including the battery. For efficient diagnostics and communications, the Muvi features a Torrot ECU (Electronic Control Unit) with CAN-BUS, Bluetooth, and OBD capabilities.

 

Related Articles
Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Type-Approved In Australia; Ready For Launch
Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Type-Approved In Australia; Ready For Launch
5 days ago
Ather To Levy Re 1/Min Fee For Grid Fast-Charger Usage From August 1
Ather To Levy Re 1/Min Fee For Grid Fast-Charger Usage From August 1
11 days ago
Gogoro To Open EV Battery Swapping Stations In Maharashtra Starting Late-2023
Gogoro To Open EV Battery Swapping Stations In Maharashtra Starting Late-2023
1 month ago
AMO Mobility Signs MoU To Supply 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers To Trigo Electric
AMO Mobility Signs MoU To Supply 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers To Trigo Electric
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
9.2
10
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV for sale

2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

wishlist
  • 17,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now