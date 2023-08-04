Auto Sales July 2023: Ather Energy Sells 7,858 Electric Scooters

Ather Energy has reported its sales for the month of July 2023. The company sold 7,858 units during this month, showcasing a significant year-on-year surge of 229 per cent. In comparison with June 2023, where Ather managed to sell 6,479 electric scooters, July witnessed an impressive 21 per cent month-over-month growth, with 1,379 more units sold.

In recent events, Ather Energy has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to boost its electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This collaboration aims to leverage BPCL's extensive network of over 21,000 fuel stations across India to facilitate the installation of Ather's public fast-charging Grid. The Ather App will serve as a vital tool in this expansion, providing real-time information on charger availability to streamline charging session planning.

Speaking about the sales for the month of July, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, In July ’23, we delivered 7858 units to our customers. After the FAME II subsidy revision in June, the EV industry saw a dip, but we already see it bouncing back. With the festive season on the anvil, the volumes are expected to grow faster. In line with this growth, we are also seeing our volumes grow, and we are now gearing up for the festive season. In July, Ather registered a 21 per cent growth in sales and increased its market share from 10 per cent to 12 per cent compared to the previous month. We have begun taking pre-bookings for our upcoming scooter, the 450S, which is due for launch on August 11th. The 450S is going to take the 125cc performance scooter segment head-on with its performance and best-in-class features."

In line with its commitment to accessibility, Ather Energy has introduced up to 100 per cent on-road financing for its 450 Series electric scooters. This initiative aims to make electric mobility more achievable. Additionally, Ather Energy is expanding its physical presence; the company now boasts an impressive 141 experience centres spread across 98 cities.

Amidst these developments, Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil a new and more affordable electric scooter, the 450S. The company initiated bookings for the scooter last month, requiring a refundable payment of Rs 2,500 through their website. This new entry-level scooter is priced from Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Furthermore, to dispel any doubts, CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta, took to social media to announce that the Ather 450S, along with other exciting updates, will be revealed on August 11.