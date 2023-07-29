Ather Energy and BPCL Collaborates to Expand EV Charging Network Across India

Ather Energy has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This collaboration aims to leverage BPCL's widespread network of over 21,000 fuel stations across India to facilitate the installation of Ather's public fast-charging Grid.

At present, Ather Energy has 1,400 chargers across 100 cities. The Ather App will play a pivotal role in this expansion, offering real-time information on charger availability to streamline the planning of charging sessions. The primary focus of this collaboration is to have coverage in metropolitan areas and establish charging infrastructure along intercity routes with high usage.

The initial phase has seen the deployment of four fast chargers at different locations in Delhi NCR. The company has plans to scale up to over 100 fast chargers at BPCL locations throughout India by the year's end. BPCL aims to create a network of 7,000 Energy Stations across India, with a particular emphasis on EV charging infrastructure.

Commenting on this partnership, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer Ather Energy, said, “Since inception, Ather Energy has focused on building a robust and extensive charging infrastructure, which is critical to accelerating EV adoption in the country. Our partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India's leading oil and gas company, builds the momentum even further to create a widespread, nationwide fast-charging network. This collaboration will enable us to leverage BPCL's 21000 fuel stations, bringing Ather Grid closer to our customers across the country. As EV adoption continues to grow, we believe strategic alliances like these play a crucial role in making

charging infrastructure is more accessible.”

Commenting on this partnership, Rajiv Dutta, Head Retail North, BPCL, said, “BPCL are constantly striving to align ourselves with the nation’s vision to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. We are steadily moving closer to our goal of converting 7000 of our conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations which is a part of a comprehensive decarbonization strategy to support and prioritize sustainable initiatives. Electric 2 wheelers are leading EV adoption, a charging infrastructure at Retail Outlets would bring confidence and convenience to early EV adopters.”