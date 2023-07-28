Ather To Levy Re 1/Min Fee For Grid Fast-Charger Usage From August 1

From August, owners of Ather Energy’s electric scooters will have to pay to use the start-up’s fast-charging infrastructure. Customers in four states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – will be charged Re 1 (plus GST) per minute of ‘Grid’ fast-charger use from August 1 onwards. Full-scale rollout of paid fast-charging follows a beta testing phase that got underway in May, as exclusively reported by carandbike. Access to the Grid will remain free for owners of the Gen 1 and Gen 1.5 Ather 450 e-scooter, and for those who bought an Ather last December and were promised free fast-charging till the end of 2023.

Also Read: Ather 450S To Miss Out On Touchscreen; Will Feature A Colour LCD Instead

Ather has communicated its decision to monetise the Grid network to its customers, citing the need to make fast chargers more accessible and more readily available to those who really need it. Ather has also removed the 15-amp socket – often used by owners of non-Ather EVs – from Grid points, stating its desire to further refine the charging experience for Ather owners. Customers will be able to check charging status and also make payments for Grid usage via the Ather smartphone app.

Ather's fast charger fee is calculated based on the time a scooter spends plugged into the Grid, not the amount of electricity consumed.

Ather – which has offered free fast-charging for the last four years – is aiming to minimise charger-hogging with this move, a situation where owners leave their scooters plugged in for longer than is necessary. Following complaints from several customers, Ather recently introduced a cut-off limit for those charging at the Ather Grid, so scooters cannot charge to beyond 80 per cent at a fast charging point. The introduction of a fee will mean owners will tap into the Grid network more judiciously, and be more mindful of when they need to unplug their vehicle. This, the company expects will in turn, lead to more sessions at each charger, and more customers using a Grid point more frequently.

Monetising the Grid also forms an additional revenue stream for Ather Energy, which finds itself in a rocky boat at present, having recently been pushed to issue charger refunds for customers totaling to Rs 140 crore. A substantial reduction in FAME-II subsidies resulted in a sharp price hike for the 450X e-scooter, which had a visible impact on Ather’s sales in June. At a time when cash flows are under immense pressure, revenue from the Grid network – which now comprises over 1,400 chargers – will likely provide some relief to the start-up.

Also Read: Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023

Grid fast chargers now automatically cut-off once a scooter achieves 80 per cent charge.

There remains, however, concern among customers about Ather charging a fee based on the time a scooter remains plugged into the fast charger, and not the exact amount of electricity consumed. When temperatures rise, charger output can be affected, and owners may end up spending longer at a Grid point than they would’ve originally envisioned, resulting in a higher amount due.

“If I consume about three units of electricity, but it takes over an hour to charge during peak summer, it may cost me anywhere between Rs 70-80 after adding taxes. That would be more than Rs 20 per unit consumed, more expensive than even most DCFCs for cars”, said a 450X owner in a previous interaction with carandbike, requesting anonymity.

Ather is currently gearing up to roll out the 450S, a new, entry-level scooter priced from Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This new scooter will miss out on the 450X’s 7.0-inch touchscreen, and will instead have a colour LCD built into the redesigned dashboard. Deliveries of the 450S will also begin in August.