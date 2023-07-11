Ather 450S To Miss Out On Touchscreen; Will Feature A Colour LCD Instead

Following a sharp reduction in central subsidies, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy made changes to its electric scooter line-up, and announced its new, entry-level model, the Ather 450S. Priced from Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies), the 450S is only Rs 15,000-18,000 cheaper than the 450X, depending on the city.

carandbike can now also confirm this new scooter will miss out on the 450X’s 7.0-inch touchscreen, and will instead have a colour LCD built into the redesigned dashboard. carandbike had reported this development early in June; a move prompted by the need to lower the scooter’s price.

Also Read: Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon

The new, segmented LCD won't have touch-based functionality, but may incorporate navigation and other connectivity features.

The touchscreen on the 450X, which is one of its biggest strengths, has Google Vector Maps and a host of other useful features. These are expected to be missing from the more affordable 450S. However, despite this significant change, the 450S is expected to be offered with a connectivity package. This is set to add a number of features seen on the 450X, such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and at least two ride modes. However, it remains to be seen if this package will come standard on the 450S, or offered at an added cost – like it is on the 450X.

Overall, the 450S is expected to stay true to the 450X, especially in terms of design and styling. Just like the now-discontinued 450 Plus, the 450S will have a smaller, 3 kWh battery, while retaining most of the 450X’s design cues. The 450S is also set to do away with the sturdier, more elaborate (and more expensive) mirror stems in favour of more basic stems.

Also Read: Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023

The fully-loaded Ather 450X Pro now costs close to Rs 1.70 lakh in most cities (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies).

The 450S is also likely to carry over the 450X’s permanent magnet motor, with similar, if not identical peak outputs. In the 450X, continuous power output is rated at 3.3 kW (4.4 bhp), while peak output is rated at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque. Ather has confirmed the 450S will have the same 90 kph top speed as the 450X, and an Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range of up to 115 kilometres. Expect real-world range for the Ather 450S to be somewhere between 80 to 90 kilometres.

The 450S is aimed at helping Ather solidify its volumes, with prices of its 450X e-scooters having shot up dramatically following a revision in FAME-II subsidies. Available for Rs 1.15 lakh up until May, the entry-level model now costs around Rs 1.45 lakh. The fully-loaded 450X Pro Pack – which packs a software upgrade – was sold for Rs 1.45 lakh up until May, but now costs close to Rs 1.70 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, post revised FAME-II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). This had a visible impact on demand, with just 4,567 Ather scooters registered across India in June 2023.