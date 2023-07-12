Ather 450S Bookings Open In India

Ather Energy has opened bookings for the upcoming 450S electric scooter ahead of the model’s launch. Buyers can book the scooter via the Ather website against a payment of Rs 2,500. The booking amount is fully refundable. The 450S will be the new entry variant in Ather’s electric scooter range with the company having pulled the plug on the 450 Plus a few months back.

The 450S will be priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies) making it about Rs 15,000-18,000 cheaper than the 450X. The lower price also brings with it a lower range with some features from the Ather 450X also missing.

The 450S will miss out on the 7.0-inch touchscreen from the 450X with the unit replaced by a colour LCD display. The company, however, is expected to offer the scooter with a connectivity package letting buyers add on features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and at least two ride modes.

Coming to specifications, the 450S is expected to get the smaller 3kWh battery pack previously offered in the 450 Plus. Ather says that the scooter will have an Indian Driving Cycle range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. In terms of design, the 450S will closely follow the design of the 450X.

The new 450S should help Ather rebuild its sales volumes after prices for its electric scooters increased after the recent revision to the FAME II subsidy.