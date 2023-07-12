  • Home
  • News
  • Ather 450S Bookings Open In India

Ather 450S Bookings Open In India

The 450S will be the more affordable alternative to the 450X and will get a lower range and miss out on some features
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
12-Jul-23 12:52 PM IST
ather 450s.jpeg
Highlights
  • Bookings amount set at Rs 2,500
  • 450S to be priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Will have a Indian Driving Cycle range of up to 115 km

Ather Energy has opened bookings for the upcoming 450S electric scooter ahead of the model’s launch. Buyers can book the scooter via the Ather website against a payment of Rs 2,500. The booking amount is fully refundable. The 450S will be the new entry variant in Ather’s electric scooter range with the company having pulled the plug on the 450 Plus a few months back.

 

Also read: Ather 450S To Miss Out On Touchscreen; Will Feature A Colour LCD Instead
 

The 450S will be priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies) making it about Rs 15,000-18,000 cheaper than the 450X. The lower price also brings with it a lower range with some features from the Ather 450X also missing.

The 450S will miss out on the 7.0-inch touchscreen from the 450X with the unit replaced by a colour LCD display. The company, however, is expected to offer the scooter with a connectivity package letting buyers add on features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and at least two ride modes.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon

 

Coming to specifications, the 450S is expected to get the smaller 3kWh battery pack previously offered in the 450 Plus. Ather says that the scooter will have an Indian Driving Cycle range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. In terms of design, the 450S will closely follow the design of the 450X.

 

The new 450S should help Ather rebuild its sales volumes after prices for its electric scooters increased after the recent revision to the FAME II subsidy.

Related Articles
Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon
Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon
1 day ago
Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023
Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023
9 days ago
Ather Energy Appoints Subrata Mitra as Head of Government Relations and Policy
Ather Energy Appoints Subrata Mitra as Head of Government Relations and Policy
21 days ago
Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August
Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Ather Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now