Ola S1 X To Debut On August 15 As Sub-Rs. 1 Lakh Electric Scooter

As has become the trend for the last few years, electric vehicle start-up Ola Electric is once again set to unveil new products on India's Independence Day. This year, Ola will take the wraps off what it calls its internal combustion engine (ICE) killer, named the Ola S1 X. This will be the new entry-level electric scooter from Ola, and will be priced from under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Introductory Prices Extended Till August 15, 2023

Derived from the existing S1 platform, the S1 X is set to retain the LED headlight that has become synonymous with Ola's offerings. However, it will look slightly different, with the handlebar sleeves deleted, and will also come with funky, multi-tone paint schemes.

From a mechanical standpoint, the S1 X is expected to mirror the recently-launched S1 Air. It's likely to employ a twin-sided telescopic fork, as well as dual rear shock absorbers and a hub motor. Specifications remain under wraps, but there is a possibility that Ola may offer different battery options across multiple variants.

The S1 X is aimed at wresting market share away from established petrol scooters such as the Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. It's worth noting that it was originally the S1 Air that was dubbed the 'ICE-killer', with a starting price of Rs 84,999 that was revealed in February 2023. However, the S1 Air has now been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.10 lakh, which will rise to Rs 1.20 lakh after August 15.

Ola also recently discontinued the standard S1 scooter, so it now retails two main models -- the S1 Air and the fully-loaded S1 Pro.