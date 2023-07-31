Ola S1 Air Introductory Price Extended Till August 15; S1 Discontinued

Ola Electric, known for its e-scooter range, has made some significant changes to its lineup. The Ola S1 model has been discontinued and is no longer available on the brand's official website.

The Ola S1 was a mid-variant model, offering a 3 kWh battery and a 5.5 kW motor, providing a top speed of 95 kmph, and a range of up to 141km. It also boasted various features like LED lighting, a seven-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, three ride modes, and a reverse mode.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Purchase Window Opens July 28, Price To Be Hiked From July 31

In the latest update, due to an overwhelming response with over 50,000 bookings, the company's CEO, Bhavish Agarwal, has announced on social media that they will extend this special price to all potential customers until noon on August 15, 2023. Ola had opened bookings for the S1 Air, initially offering it at an introductory price of Rs 1.10 lakh for Ola community members and early scooter reservists until July 30th.

The Ola S1 Air was first unveiled in October 2022, featuring a 2.5 kWh battery and an introductory price of Rs. 84,999. However, in February 2023, Ola made some changes by introducing three different models. They later decided to discontinue the 2kWh and 4kWh variants, leaving only the 3kWh version available for purchase.

Also Read: Ola S1 Electric Scooter Price Hiked Following FAME-II Subsidy Reduction

Ola Electric has a strong commitment to creating electric scooters that meet the needs of a diverse range of users. As we have noted before, the Ola S1 has been instrumental in the company's success. Since the release of the more affordable S1 version, sales for the electric vehicle start-up have steadily risen. This has pushed the company to the forefront of E2W sales and allowed it to maintain its status as a market leader for several months.