Ola S1 Air Bookings Open; Gets Introductory price of Rs. 1.10 Lakh

Ola Electric has opened the bookings window for its most affordable scooter, the Ola S1 Air. The scooter was launched in October 2022, at a price of Rs. 84,999 but saw an increase in prices with the government reducing subsidies under FAME-II scheme. The scooter will have an introductory price of Rs. 1,09,99 for Ola community members and people who had reserved the scooter earlier, till July 30, 2023. After that, the price of the scooter will be increased to Rs. 1,19,999 for all other customers.

Ola says that in less than 24 hours since bookings for S1 Air opened, the company has already sold more than 3,000 units. These are units that were booked earlier and have now been converted into sales.

The scooter also gets a 7-inch touchscreen with a lower resolution along with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports. There is a 3kWh battery, with a certified range of 125 km on a single charge on eco mode and around 100 km on normal mode. The scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and does the 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

But there are a few changes on the scooter when compared to the S1 Pro. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends also get drum brakes and these two changes along with few other, have led to reducing weight to 99 kg, compared to 125 kg weight of the Ola S1 Pro.

The scooter has an underseat storage space of 34 litres, which is 2 litres less than what is found on the S1 and S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Air is available in six colours - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Liquid Silver.