Ola Electric Streamlines Battery Options for S1, S1 Air; Drops 2 kWh Battery Option

Ola Electric, recently discontinued the 2 kWh battery option on its entry-level electric scooters, the S1 Air and S1. The S1 furthermore is no longer offered with the largest 4kWh pack either which is now exclusive to the S1 Pro. The company had initially announced multiple battery options for the two scooters earlier this year but has now streamlined its offerings. Both the S1 and S1 Air are now only available with a 3 kWh battery pack.

The deliveries of Ola S1 Air were scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2023. However, the e-scooter is yet to be officially launched. Despite the delay, the demand for the 3 kWh variant has driven Ola Electric to discontinue the other two battery options, according to an official source.



Customers who had pre-booked the Ola S1 Air will now have to opt for the 3 kWh variant. Priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), the Ola S1 Air boasts a 3 kWh battery with a claimed IDC range of 125 km. It accelerates to a top speed of 85 kph, powered by a motor rated for 4.5 kW of peak power.



Alongside the discontinuation of the 2 kWh variant, the Ola S1 also remains available with the 3 kWh battery pack. However, the higher-end S1 Pro model offers a 4 kWh battery pack. The revised prices for the Ola electric scooters now start from Rs. 1.10 lakh for the S1 Air, Rs. 1.30 lakh for the S1, and Rs. 1.40 lakh for the S1 Pro. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Bengaluru, and include the revised FAME II subsidy.



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL