  • Home
  • News
  • Ola S1 Air Gets Three New Battery Pack Options

Ola S1 Air Gets Three New Battery Pack Options

Ola Electric announced that the Ola S1 Air will get three new battery pack options of 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. Prices for Ola S1 Air now start at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom).
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Feb-23 03:02 PM IST
Ola S1 Air Gets Three New Battery Pack Options banner
Highlights
  • Ola S1 Air launched with three new battery pack options
  • The scooter will now have 2 kWh, 3 kWh & 4 kWh battery packs
  • Prices start at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom)

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Electric, announced that the Ola S1 Air will now be offered with three new battery pack options, which are 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. Earlier, the S1 Air was only offered with a 2.5 kWh battery pack. For customers, who had booked the Ola S1 Air before today’s announcements, their order will be upgraded to the model with a 3 kWh battery pack, free of cost. 

 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Launched In India

 

All three models will have the same 4.5 kW motor but their ranges will be different. The S1 Air with a 2 kWh battery pack will have a range of 85 km, while the model with a 3 kWh battery, will have a range of 125 km. Lastly, the model with the 4 kWh battery pack will have a claimed range of 165 km. The Ola S1 Air also comes equipped with Ola's latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features as well. It has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with a top-speed of 85 kmph. The scooter takes about 4.5 hours to charge from naught to full.

 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Launches MoveOS 3 Software In India

 

The S1 Air comes with five dual-tone body colour schemes, available in Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver. Prices for the Ola S1 Air start at Rs. 84,999 for the entry level variant (2kWh), Rs. 99,999 for the mid-variant (3 kWh) and Rs. 109,999 for the top-spec variant (4 kWh). Reservations for Ola S1 Air have begun for Rs. 999 and the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will commence from July 2023. 

Related Articles
Ola Introduces New S1 Variant With 2 kWh Battery Pack
Ola Introduces New S1 Variant With 2 kWh Battery Pack
5 hours ago
Ola Teases Entire Line-Up Of Electric Motorcycles
Ola Teases Entire Line-Up Of Electric Motorcycles
7 hours ago
Ola Electric Reintroduces Gerua Edition, Launches 5 New Colours For The S1
Ola Electric Reintroduces Gerua Edition, Launches 5 New Colours For The S1
1 month ago
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2022: Ola Electric Reports Sales Of Over 25,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2022: Ola Electric Reports Sales Of Over 25,000 Units
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Toyota Innova Euro III 2.5 G 7 Seater
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro III 2.5 G 7 Seater
  • 86,543 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 38,967 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,742
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line