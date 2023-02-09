Ola S1 Air Gets Three New Battery Pack Options

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Electric, announced that the Ola S1 Air will now be offered with three new battery pack options, which are 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. Earlier, the S1 Air was only offered with a 2.5 kWh battery pack. For customers, who had booked the Ola S1 Air before today’s announcements, their order will be upgraded to the model with a 3 kWh battery pack, free of cost.

All three models will have the same 4.5 kW motor but their ranges will be different. The S1 Air with a 2 kWh battery pack will have a range of 85 km, while the model with a 3 kWh battery, will have a range of 125 km. Lastly, the model with the 4 kWh battery pack will have a claimed range of 165 km. The Ola S1 Air also comes equipped with Ola's latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features as well. It has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with a top-speed of 85 kmph. The scooter takes about 4.5 hours to charge from naught to full.

The S1 Air comes with five dual-tone body colour schemes, available in Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver. Prices for the Ola S1 Air start at Rs. 84,999 for the entry level variant (2kWh), Rs. 99,999 for the mid-variant (3 kWh) and Rs. 109,999 for the top-spec variant (4 kWh). Reservations for Ola S1 Air have begun for Rs. 999 and the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will commence from July 2023.