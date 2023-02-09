Ola Introduces New S1 Variant With 2 kWh Battery Pack

Ola has introduced a new variant for the S1 electric two-wheeler that features a new 2 kWh battery. The company claims the new battery offers a range of 91 km over the 121 km offered by the S1's other 3 kWh variant. The battery makes 11.3 bhp and has a top speed of 90 kmph. The new two-wheeler is priced at Rs. 99,000 making it more affordable over its 3-kWh variant which is priced at Rs. 1.13 lakhs. Bookings for the new S1 variant are open and deliveries will commence from March.

The S1 gets an instrument console that features Ola Electric’s latest version of its software termed MoveOS 3. The console also gets widgets like voice control and navigation. It also comes with a cruise control feature. It also has regenerative braking which charges the battery everytime the rider applies the brakes on the vehicle.

Considering electric scooters are mostly used by customers for commuting in cities rather than long distance travel, the move of reducing battery capacity to cut costs can be termed as a good move. A range of 91 km is still a great number and will be more than enough for getting around the city. It is evident that Ola hopes to use the relatively low-price tag of Rs. 99,000 to attract more buyers into the electric two-wheeler segment.

The main rivals of the Ola S1 in the market include the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube.