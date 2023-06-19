Ola Electric Teases Expansion Of S1 Electric Scooter Line-Up

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a teaser image of an upcoming product from the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, hinting at an imminent expansion for the Ola S1 scooter line-up. The teaser image contains a shadowy silhouette of three scooters, including one equipped with what appears to be a small windscreen mounted atop the headlight housing. The tweet also states that the brand plans to reveal more about the product in July.

Announcing our next product event in July. Calling it the #endICEAge show, Part 1!



Part 1 of the show would end ICE age in scooters! With S1 Pro, S1 Air and … XXXX 😉😎



And maybe one more thing!😀 pic.twitter.com/7Qz5JRg9I7 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 19, 2023

Ola is also gearing up to roll out a cheaper electric scooter, named the S1 Air, for which the brand opened bookings in 2022. Previously, Ola had said the S1 Air would be available with three battery pack options, but following the changes made to the subsidy structure for electric two-wheelers under the FAME-II scheme, the brand has dropped the 2kWh and 4kWh battery options for the S1 Air.

The entire colour pallet available for the Ola S1 Air

Instead, there will be a single, 3kWh battery offering a range of up to 125 kilometres (IDC). The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in a claimed 9.8 seconds and will have a top speed of 85 kmph. Charging the scooter from empty to full will take approximately four-and-a-half hours.

The brand has already stated that deliveries for the Ola S1 Air will commence in July 2023, with customers being given a choice of five colour options, including Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver. The S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India).