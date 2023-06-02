Ola Electric Records Highest Monthly Sales In May 2023

Ola Electric has sold over 35,000 units in May, helping the brand achieve its highest monthly sales. The brand has also managed to capture an impressive market share of over 30 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment, with a year-on-year growth of 300 per cent during the last month.

The Ola S1 has been quite popular in India in the electric-scooter segment

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, said, "Month after month, our sales have experienced exponential growth, and Ola has consistently led the EV revolution in India. This remarkable feat not only reflects the unwavering customer confidence in our brand but also signifies the surging desire for technologically advanced EVs in the country. With an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, we have marginally increased our product prices starting June, despite significant reduction in government subsidies, making Ola S1 the best EV proposition in India. Ola Electric remains resolute in its mission to promote electric vehicle adoption in the country and redefine the way people travel."

The brand is focusing on opening 1000 experience centres by August 2023

Furthermore, owing to the revised subsidies coming into effect in June, the prices for the Ola S1 scooters have been revised. While the Ola S1 Pro is now priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, the S1 is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh, and the upcoming Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India, respectively. Also, the brand is focusing on expanding its experience centres across India and recently opened its experience centre in Srinagar. The company also recently launched its 600th experience centre and plans to expand to 1,000 by August this year. These centres offer customers a wide range of services at one convenient location, with 90% of Ola's customers residing within 20 kilometres of an Ola Experience Centre.