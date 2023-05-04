  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Confirms It Will Reimburse Charger Costs To Customers After FAME-II Controversy

Ola Electric Confirms It Will Reimburse Charger Costs To Customers After FAME-II Controversy

This announcement comes after complaints about prominent electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers selling chargers at extra cost prompted a response from the heavy industries ministry.
By Sidharth Nambiar
04-May-23 12:09 PM IST
ola-electric-soars-in-april-as-overall-electric-two-wheeler-sales-drop-by-over-22-percent-carandbike-1.jpg
Highlights
  • Ola Electric was named in a string of whistle-blower emails to the heavy industries ministry.
  • All manufacturers including Ola were reportedly handed a notice by the ministry.
  • Ola Electric recorded a growth in sales in April when the overall E2W market slowed down.

After being named in the FAME-II controversy alongside other prominent electric two-wheelers (E2W) manufacturers, Ola Electric has finally released a statement on the matter. The manufacturer said in its statement that it would reimburse all its existing customers who paid an additional amount for the charger when purchasing an Ola scooter.

‘As a leader of the industry, we remain committed to putting our customers first. Therefore, setting aside the technicalities and as an example for others to follow, we have decided to reimburse the charger monies to all eligible customers. This move will not only demonstrate our commitment to the EV revolution but also serves to strengthen trust and add more value for our customers. We extend our sincere gratitude to the government, especially MHI, for their progressive approach and policies towards the EV industry, including FAME, PLI-AAT, and PLI-ACC’, read a media statement from the start-up.

 

Also Read: Electric 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Refund Customers For Home/On-Board Chargers

 

Ola Electric was named alongside Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Ather Energy in a series of whistle-blower emails highlighting they were all selling the charger as a separate accessory from the two-wheeler and asking customers to pay an extra fee for it. This was done to meet the Rs 1.50 lakh ex-factory price limit, failing which they wouldn’t be eligible for subsidies under the FAME-II scheme. 

Sources told carandbike that all the manufacturers were handed a notice by the heavy industries ministry following which, they sprung into action and decided to reimburse customers the extra charge they paid. The total amount to be reimbursed by Ola Electric reportedly stands at Rs. 130 crore. Hero MotoCorp and TVS have also announced they will refund existing customers, while an official statement from Ather Energy is awaited.

 

Also Read: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2023: Overall Sales Dip Sharply, But Ola Sales Soar

 

Ola Electric had surprisingly solid sales in April 2023 after subsidy misappropriation allegations caused uncertainty in the market, leading to a 23 per cent dip in two-wheeler EV registrations. Its sales numbers in the month stood at 21,882 units, accounting for one-third of all electric two-wheelers sold in the month. 

 

Related Articles
Ather Energy To Refund Charger Cost For E-Scooters Purchased Till April 12, 2023
Ather Energy To Refund Charger Cost For E-Scooters Purchased Till April 12, 2023
4 hours ago
TVS To Refund iQube Customers Who Paid Over Rs 1.50 Lakh For The E-Scooter
TVS To Refund iQube Customers Who Paid Over Rs 1.50 Lakh For The E-Scooter
4 hours ago
Electric 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Refund Customers For Home/On-Board Chargers
Electric 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Refund Customers For Home/On-Board Chargers
11 hours ago
FAME-II Controversy: Hero Electric Receives Notice For Subsidy Recovery
FAME-II Controversy: Hero Electric Receives Notice For Subsidy Recovery
1 day ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
8.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Ola Electric Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now