Ola Electric Inaugurates Its 500th Experience Center In Srinagar

One of the fastest-growing EV companies in India, Ola Electric opened its 500th experience centre this month. Located in Srinagar, the store is a milestone for Ola Electric as the company only started production in 2021 and is focusing on expanding its direct-to-consumer (D2C) services. The D2C services include doorstep delivery and servicing, making it the largest D2C network in the Indian automotive market. Ola experience centres have the Ola S1 and S1 pro for test rides and provide any products for Ola electric vehicles. The S1 Air which is set to launch in July 2023, will be a budget option for the electric scooter.



Opening an experience centre in J&K gives Ola an upper hand over some of its rivals.

At present, Ather Energy and Chetak don’t have any experience centres located in Jammu and Kashmir, and the only other e-scooter sold in J&K is the TVS iQube. This will allow Ola Electric to further expand its market share in the North of India. Furthermore, the 500th Ola experience centre is not just a milestone in terms of the number of experience centres they have opened but also a milestone in terms of the wide network and reach they have created.

“With the inauguration of our 500th store in India, we take immense pride in accomplishing our objective of establishing a comprehensive presence across the entire nation through our direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach. This remarkable milestone serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everyone. At Ola Electric, we remain resolute in our commitment to spearheading the transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future for India. The opening of our 500th store signifies not only a celebration of our accomplishments but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead.” said Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric.



Ola Electric opened its first experience centre in 2022

Having 3 models for sale, Ola Electric has captured 40% of the EV scooters market in India and continues to be one of the highest-growing EV two-wheeler companies. The company already claims to have a reach of 98% in India as of now. Ola has said that a significant amount of orders still come online even after the 500 experience centres. The brand first started sales only on its online platform. Now with the growing demand for EVs and Ola’s growing share in the market, the company aims at expanding its experience centres across the country. Planning further growth, Ola Electric aims to increase the number of experience centres to 1000 by August 2023.