Ola S1 Air Purchase Window Opens July 28, Price To Be Hiked From July 31

A little under a year after announcing prices for the entry-level S1 Air, Ola Electric has announced that it will be opening the purchase window for the scooter. The purchase window for existing Ola community members and customers booking prior to July 28 will open from July 28. For all other customers, the purchase window will open on July 31, 2023. Ola says buyers getting access to the early purchase window will be offered an introductory price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S1 Air with prices to be subsequently hiked to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) from July 31 onwards.

Launched in India in October last year, the S1 Air is Ola’s most affordable electric scooter. The scooter also has some differences over its more expensive siblings. While the overall design is similar to the S1 and S1 Pro, the Air gets a more conventional front fork compared to the single-sided unit on its siblings, twin shocks at the rear and steel wheels. It also features a black finished lower section and the electric motor is hub-mounted in place of the mid-drive unit.

The e-scooter comes with a 3 kWh battery pack paired with a 4.5 kW (peak) electric motor. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and will offer up to 125 km of range (certified). Stopping power comes from drum brakes on either end.

Coming to the features, the S1 Air packs in a reverse function, 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, ride modes and over-the-air updates.