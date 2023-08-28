Ola Electric Receives Over 75,000 Bookings For Its New S1 Electric Scooter Range

Ola Electric recently revamped its line-up of S1 electric scooters comprising of the updated S1 Pro, S1 Air and the new S1 X. The company reported receiving over 75,000 bookings in total, for the updated S1 range of electric scooters, in just two weeks since the launch. We did ask the company for individual booking numbers, but Ola hasn’t shared that info with us yet.

Ola S1 X

Introductory prices for the S1 X at Rs. 79,999 to Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Its 2 kWh variant, priced at Rs. 79,999, will be the most accessible of the bunch. Other variants include the standard S1 X (priced at Rs. 89,999), and the top-of-the-line S1 X Plus (priced at Rs. 99,999), both of which feature a 3 kWh battery pack.

Ola S1 Pro

The top-spec Ola S1 Pro also received significant updates and was showcased on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Based on the start-up’s Gen 2 platform, the updated S1 Pro benefits from a lighter frame and a redesigned battery pack. Kerb weight is down to 116 kg as a result of the weight-saving measures, and increased battery efficiency has seen certified range shoot up to 195 kilometres (from 181 kilometres previously). True range is also up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode, and 143 kilometres in Normal mode.

Ola S1 Air

Coming to the Ola S1 Air, it was introduced in October last year, and was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 but it now retails at about Rs. 1.10 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Ola says that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the S1 Air since it was showcased. The deliveries of Ola S1 Air have begun in over 100 cities and will be expanded to other markets in the coming months. There are a few changes on the scooter when compared to the S1 Pro. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends also get drum brakes and these two changes along with few other, have led to reducing weight to 99 kg, compared to 125 kg weight of the Ola S1 Pro.

The scooter also gets a 7-inch touchscreen with a lower resolution. There is a 3kWh battery, with a certified range of 125 km on a single charge on eco mode and around 100 km on normal mode.