Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of the new Ola S1 Air scooter across India. It was first launched in October 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 but it now retails at about Rs. 1.10 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Ola says that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the S1 Air since it was showcased. The deliveries of Ola S1 Air have begun in over 100 cities and will be expanded to other markets in the coming months.

The scooter also gets a 7-inch touchscreen with a lower resolution along with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports. There is a 3kWh battery, with a certified range of 125 km on a single charge on eco mode and around 100 km on normal mode. The scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and does the 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

There are a few changes on the scooter when compared to the S1 Pro. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends also get drum brakes and these two changes along with few other, have led to reducing weight to 99 kg, compared to 125 kg weight of the Ola S1 Pro.

The scooter has an underseat storage space of 34 litres, which is 2 litres less than what is found on the S1 and S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Air is available in six colours - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Liquid Silver.