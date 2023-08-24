Login

Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of the S1 Air electric scooter across India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Aug-23 05:15 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola S1 Air deliveries begin in India
  • Over 50,000 bookings received for Ola S1 Air
  • Deliveries commenced across 100 cities in India

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of the new Ola S1 Air scooter across India. It was first launched in October 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 but it now retails at about Rs. 1.10 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Ola says that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the S1 Air since it was showcased. The deliveries of Ola S1 Air have begun in over 100 cities and will be expanded to other markets in the coming months. 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Air Review

The scooter also gets a 7-inch touchscreen with a lower resolution along with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports. There is a 3kWh battery, with a certified range of 125 km on a single charge on eco mode and around 100 km on normal mode. The scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and does the 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds. 

 

Also Read: Ola Trademarks Names For Upcoming Electric Motorcycles

There are a few changes on the scooter when compared to the S1 Pro. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends also get drum brakes and these two changes along with few other, have led to reducing weight to 99 kg, compared to 125 kg weight of the Ola S1 Pro.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 X Launched At An Introductory Pricing Of Rs. 79,999

The scooter has an underseat storage space of 34 litres, which is 2 litres less than what is found on the S1 and S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Air is available in six colours - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Liquid Silver. 

# Ola S1 Air# Ola S1 Air Specifications# Ola S1 Air Price# Ola S1 Air Review# Ola Electric scooter

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.2
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
50,493 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Honda City
9.2
0
10
2023 Honda City
3,526 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
₹ 32,475/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn