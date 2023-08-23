Ola Trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure and M1 Cyber Racer Names For Upcoming Electric Motorcycles

On India's 77th Independence Day, Ola Electric revealed four electric concept motorcycles with a notably futuristic design language and basic names such as Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster and Diamondhead. Now, the brand has also trademarked names that would suit the production version of the bikes showcased at the event.

Also Read: Ola Electric Concept Bikes In Pictures

The documents show that the brand has trademarked Diamondhead, M1 Adventure, M1 Cruiser and M1 Cyber Racer names for its bikes. As the name suggests, the M1 Adventure is likely for the adventure motorcycle the brand showcased at the event, and so is the M1 Cruiser. The M1 Cyber Racer, on the other hand, will most likely be the concept roadster, which was showcased as a working prototype at the event.

As of now, apart from confirmation of the trademarks, the company hasn't revealed any specs for the motorcycles yet. However, the brand's co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that their performance will be higher than the current electric motorcycles in the market. He also said that while the concept bikes are currently in prototype stage, the production versions will be rolled out in a phased manner starting next year.