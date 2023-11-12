Login

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Ola Electric Registers Sales Of 24,000 Units

During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

01-Nov-23 02:26 PM IST

Highlights

  • Contributes nearly 35 per cent of the market share in the EV category
  • Ola Electric sold over 2 lakh electric scooters within the first ten months of the calendar year 2023
  • The brand introduced Ola Bharat EV Fest on October 16

Ola Electric has released its sales figures for the month of October 2023. Last month, the company managed to sell 24,000 units, giving it a nearly 35 per cent market share in the electric 2-wheeler category. Moreover, during the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a positive sales momentum for the upcoming months.

A significant milestone for Ola Electric was reaching the sales mark of over 2 lakh electric scooters within the first ten months of the calendar year 2023. This achievement signifies a growth of over 100 per cent compared to the previous year when the company sold 1 lakh units in the same timeframe.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire

 

The company managed to sell 24,000 units in October 2023

 

The electric scooter manufacturer also introduced the Ola Bharat EV Fest on October 16, offering various exchange bonuses, finance offers, and a chance to win the S1 X+ through test rides during the festive season. Ola Electric also offers a '5-Year Battery Promise' programme for scooters across its existing lineup, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, providing a free 5-year extended battery warranty.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Raises Rs 3,200 Crore To Scale Up EV Business

 

Ola Electric has sold more than 200,000 electric scooters in the first 10 months of 2023

 

The pricing of the Ola Electric scooters is as follows: The S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh and is now available for delivery in more than 100 cities. The S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh The S1 X+ is available at an introductory price of INR 1.10 lakh. Pre-reservations for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) are open at Rs 1,000, with these scooters available at an introductory price of Rs 1.00 lakh and Rs 90,000, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

 

