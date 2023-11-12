Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Ola Electric Registers Sales Of 24,000 Units

Ola Electric has released its sales figures for the month of October 2023. Last month, the company managed to sell 24,000 units, giving it a nearly 35 per cent market share in the electric 2-wheeler category. Moreover, during the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a positive sales momentum for the upcoming months.

Very strong start to the festive season by the @OlaElectric team! Our sales grew almost 30% Oct over Sep! The Futurefactory is running at full speed and everyone working more than 70 hours to fulfil all the demand! 2023 is set to be a defining year for EVs in India. — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 31, 2023 undefined undefined

A significant milestone for Ola Electric was reaching the sales mark of over 2 lakh electric scooters within the first ten months of the calendar year 2023. This achievement signifies a growth of over 100 per cent compared to the previous year when the company sold 1 lakh units in the same timeframe.

The electric scooter manufacturer also introduced the Ola Bharat EV Fest on October 16, offering various exchange bonuses, finance offers, and a chance to win the S1 X+ through test rides during the festive season. Ola Electric also offers a '5-Year Battery Promise' programme for scooters across its existing lineup, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, providing a free 5-year extended battery warranty.

The pricing of the Ola Electric scooters is as follows: The S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh and is now available for delivery in more than 100 cities. The S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh The S1 X+ is available at an introductory price of INR 1.10 lakh. Pre-reservations for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) are open at Rs 1,000, with these scooters available at an introductory price of Rs 1.00 lakh and Rs 90,000, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).