Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

17-Oct-23 04:31 PM IST

  • Ola is providing a 5-year battery warranty for its flagship product, the S1 Pro (2nd Generation)
  • Customers can trade their petrol-powered vehicles in the ICE-to-EV exchange programme
  • Take a test ride and stand a chance to win the S1X+ daily

Ola Electric has unveiled a nationwide event named the Bharat EV Fest, with a primary focus on encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The fest offers an array of advantages to potential customers, including discounts and battery warranty schemes. For those interested in Ola's electric scooters, benefits are in store, with savings of up to Rs 24,500 and the offer of a 5-year battery warranty.

To further bolster its electric vehicle offerings, Ola has introduced a "5-Year Battery Promise" initiative. Within this programme, the company extends a complimentary 5-year battery warranty for their flagship product, the S1 Pro (2nd Generation), and provides a substantial 50 per cent discount on the S1 Air model.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2

 

An additional highlight is Ola's ICE-to-EV exchange programme, available at its 1000 Experience Centres. This initiative allows customers to trade in their conventional petrol-powered two-wheelers, and in return, they can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 towards the purchase of an Ola scooter.

Furthermore, customers interested in the brand’s electric scooter offerings can explore the Experience Centres, where they can take a test ride and stand a chance to win the S1X+ daily, along with discounts on the new S1 Pro (2nd Generation). Ola has also extended its financial offerings by providing discounts of up to Rs 7,500 on select credit card EMIs.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look: Flagship E-Scooter Gets Lighter And More Powerful

 

The EV maker also mentioned that it will reward its community members for referring Ola scooters to their friends and family, which will be valid until October 24. Referrers are entitled to benefits such as free Ola Care+ and cashback of up to Rs 2000 per successful referral. In a similar vein, referees will also receive a cashback of Rs 1,000 upon a successful purchase.

As for the product lineup, Ola currently offers the S1 Pro Gen 2 priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, the S1 Air at Rs 1.20 lakh, and three variants of the S1X: S1 X+, S1 X (2kWh), and S1 X (3kWh). The S1 X+ is available for Rs 1.10 lakh, while the S1X (3kWh) and the S1X (2kWh) are offered at an introductory price of Rs 1.00 lakh and Rs 90,000, respectively. (All prices are ex-showroom after the FAME-II subsidy.)

 

