Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of its latest flagship offering, the S1 Pro Gen 2. Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy) and features plenty of updates over its predecessor, such as a new front suspension setup, and a redesigned battery pack.

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, that incorporates a variety of features including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and can accept over-the-air updates. Aside from this, the scooter now features a conventional telescopic setup at the front instead of the previous single-sided suspension setup. The rear monoshock has been retained, although it is now offset to the right. It also gets a new double-sided swingarm. The scooter also gets a lighter frame which brings its kerb weight down from 121 kg to 116 kg.

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is now equipped with an in-house designed and developed motor, with a continuous output of 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW. The electric scooter reaches top speeds of up to 120 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. It features a redesigned version of the 4 kWh battery pack in its predecessor and has higher certified range figures of up to 195 kilometres as a result of increased battery efficiency and a lower kerb weight. True range is also up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode and 143 kilometres in Normal mode.