Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2

Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

14-Oct-23 12:42 PM IST

Highlights

  • Ola begins delivering its S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter.
  • Priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy).
  • Equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of its latest flagship offering, the S1 Pro Gen 2. Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy) and features plenty of updates over its predecessor, such as a new front suspension setup, and a redesigned battery pack.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 First Look: Flagship E-Scooter Gets Lighter And More Powerful

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, that incorporates a variety of features including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and can accept over-the-air updates. Aside from this, the scooter now features a conventional telescopic setup at the front instead of the previous single-sided suspension setup. The rear monoshock has been retained, although it is now offset to the right. It also gets a new double-sided swingarm. The scooter also gets a lighter frame which brings its kerb weight down from 121 kg to 116 kg.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Receives Over 75,000 Bookings For Its New S1 Electric Scooter Range

 

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is now equipped with an in-house designed and developed motor, with a continuous output of 5 kW and peak output rated at 11 kW. The electric scooter reaches top speeds of up to 120 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. It features a redesigned version of the 4 kWh battery pack in its predecessor and has higher certified range figures of up to 195 kilometres as a result of increased battery efficiency and a lower kerb weight. True range is also up to 180 kilometres in Eco mode and 143 kilometres in Normal mode.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

