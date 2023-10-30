Login

Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire

The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

30-Oct-23 01:57 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric confirmed that the rider was safe and unharmed.
  • The reason for the fire was a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer.
  • The brand also said that the electric scooter’s battery pack was intact.

Ola Electric has released a statement after a video showing one of its electric scooters catching fire in Pune went viral. Ola’s electric scooters have been the subject of scrutiny after multiple incidents involving fires in the past.  After confirming that the rider was safe and unharmed, the brand went on to state that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer. The brand also said that the electric scooter’s battery pack was intact. 

 

“Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.” Read the statement.

 

The EV startup currently retails three electric scooters in India- the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X, with prices ranging from Rs 89,999 for the baseline S1 X to Rs 1.47 lakh for the S1 Pro. (All prices, ex-showroom, India) . All scooters are offered with a range of features including three drive modes- Eco, Normal, and Sports for the S1 X and S1 Air, while the S1 Pro gets an extra Hyper mode as well.

