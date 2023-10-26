Ola Electric Raises Rs 3,200 Crore To Scale Up EV Business
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
26-Oct-23 05:41 PM IST
Highlights
- Ola Electric has successfully secured approximately Rs 3,200 crore in funding
- Ola Electric has plans to expedite its growth
- The company is in the process of establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility
Ola Electric has successfully secured Rs 3,200 crore in funding from prominent investors led by Temasek and through project debt from the State Bank of India. These funds will be allocated to the expansion of Ola's EV business and the establishment of India's inaugural lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Ola Electric secures Rs 3,200 crore funding from Temasek and SBI
Ola Electric has plans to expedite its growth. This includes increasing its 2-wheeler manufacturing capacity, introducing electric motorcycles, and fast-tracking the construction of a gigafactory. Furthermore, Ola Electric was chosen as the sole Indian EV company to benefit from the government's cell PLI scheme, entitling it to a maximum capacity of 20 GWh (gigawatt hours). This scheme is pivotal in making India self-sufficient in key aspects of the EV value chain.
Also Read: Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
The company is in the process of establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility
The company is in the process of establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility near Ola's Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. This facility, unique in India, will initially have a capacity of 5 GWh in its first phase, with plans for further expansion to reach 100 GWh at full capacity. Anticipated to commence operations early next year, the upcoming Gigafactory in Krishnagiri will enable the local production of cells on a large scale, bringing India a step closer to energy independence.
Also Read: Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
Ola Electric's scooter portfolio currently includes five models
Recently, Ola Electric expanded its scooter portfolio to five products with prices ranging from INR 90,000 to 1.47 lakh. These models, namely S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1X+, S1X (3kWh), and S1X (2kWh), are based on a new and advanced Gen-2 platform and were unveiled during Ola's annual flagship event last month.
Also Read: Ola Electric Showcases Four New Electric Motorcycle Concepts
Ola Electric previously introduced a lineup of motorcycle concepts
Additionally, Ola Electric previously introduced a lineup of motorcycle concepts scheduled for launch by the end of next year. These models, including Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser, have been tailored to cater to a variety of consumer preferences.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ola Electric Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
5 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
6 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
8 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
10 days ago
Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.
13 days ago
Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)
2 months ago
Ola Electric reports that it received over 75,000 bookings for its new and updated range of S1 electric scooters.
2 months ago
As per the report, Ola has trademarked the names Diamondhead, M1 Adventure, M1 Cruiser and M1 Cyber Racer
2 months ago
On Independence Day, Ola Electric showcased four electric motorcycles named the Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster and Diamondhead.