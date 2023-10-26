Login

Ola Electric Raises Rs 3,200 Crore To Scale Up EV Business

These funds will be allocated to the expansion of Ola's EV business and the establishment of India's inaugural lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

26-Oct-23 05:41 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric has successfully secured approximately Rs 3,200 crore in funding
  • Ola Electric has plans to expedite its growth
  • The company is in the process of establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility

Ola Electric has successfully secured Rs 3,200 crore in funding from prominent investors led by Temasek and through project debt from the State Bank of India. These funds will be allocated to the expansion of Ola's EV business and the establishment of India's inaugural lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric secures Rs 3,200 crore funding from Temasek and SBI

 

Ola Electric has plans to expedite its growth. This includes increasing its 2-wheeler manufacturing capacity, introducing electric motorcycles, and fast-tracking the construction of a gigafactory. Furthermore, Ola Electric was chosen as the sole Indian EV company to benefit from the government's cell PLI scheme, entitling it to a maximum capacity of 20 GWh (gigawatt hours). This scheme is pivotal in making India self-sufficient in key aspects of the EV value chain.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season

 

The company is in the process of establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility 

 

The company is in the process of establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility near Ola's Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. This facility, unique in India, will initially have a capacity of 5 GWh in its first phase, with plans for further expansion to reach 100 GWh at full capacity. Anticipated to commence operations early next year, the upcoming Gigafactory in Krishnagiri will enable the local production of cells on a large scale, bringing India a step closer to energy independence.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2

 

Ola Electric's scooter portfolio currently includes five models 

 

Recently, Ola Electric expanded its scooter portfolio to five products with prices ranging from INR 90,000 to 1.47 lakh. These models, namely S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1X+, S1X (3kWh), and S1X (2kWh), are based on a new and advanced Gen-2 platform and were unveiled during Ola's annual flagship event last month.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Showcases Four New Electric Motorcycle Concepts

 

Ola Electric previously introduced a lineup of motorcycle concepts

 

Additionally, Ola Electric previously introduced a lineup of motorcycle concepts scheduled for launch by the end of next year. These models, including Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser, have been tailored to cater to a variety of consumer preferences.

 

# Ola Electric# Temasek Investment company# SBI# Bhavish Aggarwal Ola# Ola Electric Scooters# Battery tech
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda City
6.8
0
10
2013 Honda City
84,840 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Models

Ola Electric S1
Ola Electric S1

₹ 99,999

Ola Electric S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X

₹ 79,999 - 99,999

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

These benefits will be available until November 15

BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.

Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)

Ola Electric Receives Over 75,000 Bookings For Its New S1 Electric Scooter Range
Ola Electric Receives Over 75,000 Bookings For Its New S1 Electric Scooter Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Ola Electric reports that it received over 75,000 bookings for its new and updated range of S1 electric scooters.

Ola Trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure and M1 Cyber Racer Names For Upcoming Electric Motorcycles
Ola Trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure and M1 Cyber Racer Names For Upcoming Electric Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 months ago

As per the report, Ola has trademarked the names Diamondhead, M1 Adventure, M1 Cruiser and M1 Cyber Racer

Ola Electric Concept Bikes: In Pictures
Ola Electric Concept Bikes: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 months ago

On Independence Day, Ola Electric showcased four electric motorcycles named the Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster and Diamondhead.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Raises Rs 3,200 Crore To Scale Up EV Business
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved