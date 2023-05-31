Cadillac Unveils 2024 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing Sedans

Cadillac has released the 2024 models of its CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing performance sedans. Cadillac offers new colours for the 2024 models, with Velocity Red, Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat. Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension remains a standard feature in both the cars, while an optional aero package is offered, which provides a great level of downforce for a V-Series model.

A standout feature in the CT5-V Blackwing is the inclusion of the Super Cruise driver assistance system, now available on vehicles equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Super Cruise enables hands-free driving and even allows for on-demand automatic lane changes on specific road segments across the United States, offering drivers a remarkable level of convenience and safety.





The CT5-V Blackwing receives special additional features such as a distinctive grille header, rocker identification, and a unique "wake-up" animation displayed on the driver information display. CT5-V has a 10-inch diagonal HD screen. The CT4-V gets almost all the same updates as the CT5-V Blackwing except for Super Cruise.

Under the hood of both the CT4-V Blackwing and the CT5-V Blackwing, the engine remains unchanged. The CT4-V Blackwing continues to house a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, generating an impressive 472 horsepower and 603.3 Nm of torque which can accelerate 0-100 in 3.9 seconds. Drivers can opt for either the standard six-speed manual transmission or the optional 10-speed automatic.

The CT5-V Blackwing retains its status as Cadillac's most powerful sedan ever, boasting a hand-built 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that delivers 668 horsepower and 893.4 nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-100 in 3.4 seconds. CT5-V Blackwing comes standard with a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox, while a performance-tuned 10-speed GM Hydra-Matic automatic transmission is available as an optional upgrade.



With regards to pricing, the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing starts at $94,690, including the $1,195 destination charge. On the other hand, the 2024 CT4-V Blackwing starts at $62,890, which includes a $1,395 destination freight charge.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL