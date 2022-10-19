Cadillac Reveals $300,000 Celestiq EV To Take On The Mercedes EQS

Hand-built and 3D printed for the sake of customisation – Cadillac’s new Celestiq is a $300,000 EV by GM’s luxury brand. It has technology that can potentially take on a Rolls Royce with electric underpinnings which will catch the fancy of the environmentally conscious with around 482 km of range as per the US EPA. It also gets 600 bhp of power and can do 0-100 km in less than 4 seconds which means it is luxurious, exclusive, and fast at the same time.

This is also a vehicle that is longer than the Escalade which traditionally has been Cadillac’s longest vehicle which is saying a lot about the positioning GM has for it. This is another showcase of the Ultium platform from a motor and battery standpoint something that will also be used by Honda.

It harnesses the Ultium platform with a charge of up to 200 kW which equates to 125 km of range in just a 10-minute juice-up. There will be also Ultium Charge 360 which is a collaboration between 110,000 public charging stations in the US and Canada.

It gets Google Maps navigation built-in via a massive 55-inch diagonal high-definition screen much like the Mercedes EQS. Rear passengers get their own 12.6-inch screens and an 8-inch control panel for the rear passengers. There is also a glass roof which allows for four distinct levels of lighting. It gets a two plus two configuration on the back.

But what is special is what Cadillac has done with how the car rides. It gets Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and goes a bit further with Active Roll Control. This system reacts to the road within milliseconds for a smooth ride. Sounds like the magic carpet ride that Rolls Royce touts.

This car will also debut the Ultra Cruise advanced driving assistance system which has been developed by GM subsidiary Cruise that works on self-driving cars. This system integrates a LiDAR which is used to accelerate, brake and steer on 3.2 million km in Canada and the US. It will also support over-the-air updates.