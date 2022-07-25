Cadillac Celestiq Concept Previews Future All-Electric Flagship

Cadillac has revealed its new all-electric Celestiq concept, previewing the company’s upcoming flagship sedan. Cadillac has confirmed that the Celestiq will make production with details for the production to be revealed as early as end-2022. Cadillac says that the Celestiq is “inspired by the brand’s 120 year heritage” with the concept to still undergo further development in terms of design and engineering as it moves closer to production.

“Those vehicles represented the pinnacle of luxury in their respective eras, and helped make Cadillac the standard of the world,” said Tony Roma, chief engineer. “The Celestiq show car — also a sedan, because the configuration offers the very best luxury experience — builds on that pedigree and captures the spirt of arrival they expressed.”

Cadillac says designers took inspiration from the company's past coach built models for the Celestiq.

The Celestiq concept features a low and cab backward design with an elongated bonnet and a coupe-like roof-line stretching all the way to the trailing edge of the vehicle. The black-finished closed off grille area dominates the low fascia with slim vertical LED headlamps units sitting on either side. At the rear it’s the placement of the lights that will catch attention with four separate L-shaped clusters. Two flow down the C-pillar and along the edge of the tail-gate with the other two extend from the rear wheels and upwards towards the bumper.

Cadillac says its designers took inspiration from Cadillac's bygone era of coach built cars such as the 1957 Eldorado Brougham and the V16 sedan.

Wide 55-inch LED display on dashboard is a highlight of the cabin

Open the doors and you are welcomed to a four-seat cabin with the standout element being the wide 55-inch display housed on the dashboard. The display is one of five located within the vehicle. The display additionally packs in active privacy technology which allows the co-driver to enjoy media without letting the driver view what he is watching.

Cabin features a four seat layout with full length floor console; smart glass roof's lets occupants adjust level of light entering the cabin in four separate sections.

Also a highlight is the panoramic glass roof which gets Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology to let occupants adjust the level of light entering the cabin. What makes it stand out is that each occupant can adjust his section of the glass roof independently to fine-tune their in-cabin experience.

Cadillac says that these technologies will filter down to the production model alongside the brand’s Ultra cruise next generation hands-free driver assistance technology.

The Celestiq sits on General Motor’s new Ultium platform – essentially the company’s new modular platform – that also underpins the new GMC Hummer and the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac though has not revealed any specifications for the Celestiq. The Ultium platform will go on to underpin a range of GM as well as in some future Honda models in the future as part of the two companies EV partnership.