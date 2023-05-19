  • Home
  • News
  • General Motors Recalls Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Due To Defective Airbags

General Motors Recalls Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Due To Defective Airbags

The American automotive giant issued a recall for vehicles produced between the 2014 and 2017 model years.
authorBy carandbike Team
19-May-23 04:14 PM IST
2013 Chevrolet Traverse.jpg
Highlights
  • General Motors has announced a recall of 9,94,763 vehicles due to the potential risk of airbag rupture
  • Recall is part of a broader investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) concerning ARC Automotive
  • NHTSA is examining 67 million airbags produced by ARC Automotive

General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for nearly ten lakh SUVs due to a potentially life-threatening airbag defect. The recall applies to 9,94,763 GM vehicles, including certain Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia models produced between 2014 and 2017.
 

The driver's airbag inflator in these vehicles may explode upon deployment, posing a serious risk of sharp metal fragments being projected into the cabin, potentially causing severe injury or death. The recall was prompted by a report of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse involved in a crash where the front-driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment. A subsequent inspection confirmed the issue.
 

GM dealers were informed about the recall on May 10, 2023, and owner notification is expected to commence in late June. Affected owners can verify if their vehicle is included in the recall by checking the NHTSA recalls website, where they can also find additional information.
 

This recall is part of a larger request made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for ARC Automotive Inc. to recall 6.7 crore airbag inflators that pose an explosion risk. However, ARC has denied this request. The ARC airbag inflators also impact other vehicles besides GM, including those from Stellantis, BMW, and Hyundai Motor Group.
 

Last month, General Motors issued a nationwide recall and safety warning for over 40,000 Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks due to a potential fire hazard. The affected trucks, including models 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD, range from the model years 2019 to 2023. 
 

The problem stemmed from a brake pressure sensor assembly that could cause brake fluid leakage and subsequent short circuits, increasing the risk of a fire. It's worth noting that vehicles manufactured before 2019 used a different design and are not affected by this issue.

Related Articles
General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme
General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme
7 days ago
GM To Move Away From Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Future EVs; Here’s Why
GM To Move Away From Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Future EVs; Here’s Why
1 month ago
GM's Cruise To Focus On Cost Cuts As It Ramps Up Robotaxis
GM's Cruise To Focus On Cost Cuts As It Ramps Up Robotaxis
2 months ago
American Carmakers Muscle Up On Software, Tech To Keep Horsepower Wars Going
American Carmakers Muscle Up On Software, Tech To Keep Horsepower Wars Going
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.8star
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now