General Motors Recalls Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Due To Defective Airbags

General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for nearly ten lakh SUVs due to a potentially life-threatening airbag defect. The recall applies to 9,94,763 GM vehicles, including certain Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia models produced between 2014 and 2017.



The driver's airbag inflator in these vehicles may explode upon deployment, posing a serious risk of sharp metal fragments being projected into the cabin, potentially causing severe injury or death. The recall was prompted by a report of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse involved in a crash where the front-driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment. A subsequent inspection confirmed the issue.



GM dealers were informed about the recall on May 10, 2023, and owner notification is expected to commence in late June. Affected owners can verify if their vehicle is included in the recall by checking the NHTSA recalls website, where they can also find additional information.



This recall is part of a larger request made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for ARC Automotive Inc. to recall 6.7 crore airbag inflators that pose an explosion risk. However, ARC has denied this request. The ARC airbag inflators also impact other vehicles besides GM, including those from Stellantis, BMW, and Hyundai Motor Group.



Last month, General Motors issued a nationwide recall and safety warning for over 40,000 Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks due to a potential fire hazard. The affected trucks, including models 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD, range from the model years 2019 to 2023.



The problem stemmed from a brake pressure sensor assembly that could cause brake fluid leakage and subsequent short circuits, increasing the risk of a fire. It's worth noting that vehicles manufactured before 2019 used a different design and are not affected by this issue.