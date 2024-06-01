Tesla To Issue OTA Update For Faulty Seat Belt Warning System

Tesla will send out a key over-the-air (OTA) update to 1,25,227 vehicles that could be affected by a malfunctioning seat belt warning system. The affected models involve the Model S (2012-2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3 (2017-2023) and Model Y (2020-2023) vehicles.

A report from the NHTSA states that potentially affected vehicles do not comply with federal safety standards because their seat belt warning light and audio chime may fail to activate when the driver’s seat belt is left unfastened.

As a remedy, Tesla will release an OTA software update starting in June. This update will eliminate the software’s reliance on the driver seat occupancy sensor and instead use the driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals, the NHTSA reported.

The recall started in April 2024 when Tesla found that seat belt reminder signals were not working in a Model X during an internal audit. Over the next month, Tesla investigated the issue, tested it, and identified which vehicles might be affected. By the end of May, it had found 104 related warranty claims but was unaware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue.

This recall follows several others in recent months. In January, Tesla recalled 2 lakh Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. due to a software malfunction that could obstruct drivers' visibility while reversing.

Additionally, in April, the company recalled 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could detach and become lodged in the interior trim.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal