New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Launch Still On Track For 2021

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the new-gen GLA crossover SUV this year as planned. Speaking exclusively with carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India confirmed that the new GLA will be launched in India later this year. Initially slated to be launched around mid-2020, the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker had to postpone the launch due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as things are getting back on track, Mercedes-Benz India is now ready to launch a slew of 15 new cars in 2021, out of which 7 will be AMG models.

Confirming the arrival of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV, Schwenk said. "That is not too far out. We have had a delay in the A-Class launch, we also have delays in the GLA launch because we needed support to set up production from our mother company. So, with the pandemic we got a little bit delayed. Now, we prioritised which car would come first, and then we decided we'll go first with A Limousine, and then we will come, not too far into the future, with the GLA."

Mercedes-Benz first showcased the second-generation GLA in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, alongside the new A-Class Limousine that recently went on sale. Visually, it looks a bit more butch now compared to its predecessor, thanks to the sculpted lines on the bonnet and sides. Like other models in the A-Class range, the top-end trim will get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre and the sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The rear section too gets all-new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a beefy bumper.

The new GLA also gets a new cabin featuring a large single unit display with split function for infotainment and instrumentation. The former gets touchscreen function and the MBUX infotainment system with a voice command function. Other features include wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe safety package. The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are a pair of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines, along with an AMG package version.

