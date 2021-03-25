New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sold Out Till May 2021

Mercedes-Benz India today officially launched the long-awaited A-Class Limousine. The car has come to our shores nearly three years after its global debut, and right now it's the most affordable models in the company's India line-up. However, that has not deterred customers from buying the car as Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the new A-Class Limousine is already sold out for both the months of April and May 2021. Announcing the information, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India also said that the company is right now working on ramping up the production to meet the increasing demand. Right now, the company is taking pre-orders for June 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine range is priced between ₹ 39.90 lakh to ₹ 56.24 lakh

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine range is offered in both standard and AMG versions, and while the former is offered in two variants - A200 Petrol and A200d Diesel, the performance-spec sedan is offered in only one trim - AMG A35. The Mercedes-Benz A200 and A200d are priced at ₹ 39.90 lakh and ₹ 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom India) respectively. At the same time, the Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan is priced at ₹ 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). All prices are introductory and are valid only until June 30, 2021.

Visually, the standard A-Class Limousine comes with a diamond-stud pattern single slat grille, LED high-performance headlamps, LED taillamps, dual exhaust system, panoramic sunroof, and mirror package for ORVMs. The Mercedes-AMG A35 comes with a sleeker dual slat grille with the AMG lettering, a sportier bumper kit with large intakes and a sharp bumper lip with chrome highlights. The AMG model also gets smoked effect for the LED headlamps and taillamps, while the rear section features a sportier bumper with rear diffuser and round, dual exhaust system.

Like all new Mercedes-Benz models, the A-Class Limousine too comes with the company's latest MBUX system with NTG 6.0 offering 24X7 connected features and services from Mercedes Me Connect. The system is accompanied by the large single unit touchscreen media display with 12.3-inch split screens for infotainment and instrumentation. With the MBUX system, the car also gets voice command function which can be activated by saying 'Hey Mercedes'. The cabin itself comes with dual tone interior with leather upholstery and premium fit and finish.

Under the hood, Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine petrol is powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo motor that makes 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The A 220d Limousine diesel gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner under its hood that is tuned to churn out 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic transmission. As for the Mercedes-AMG A35, the performance sedan comes with a 2.0-litre engine that makes 302 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic system. Mercedes-Benz India is also offering 8 years warranty on the engine and transmission of the A-Class Limousine models.

