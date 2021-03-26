Mercedes-Benz India To Launch 7 AMG Models In 2021; More To Be Produced Locally

Mercedes-Benz India has kick-started its launch spree for 2021 as we've already seen cars like the E-Class facelift and even the A-Class Limousine making their presence in the company's portfolio in the beginning of the year. The company is also looking to add more AMG cars to its line up and according to Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, there are a total of 7 AMGs coming to the country this year. Speaking exclusively to carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP, Schwenk said, "We have lined up 7 new AMG models to launch in the country this year and we are looking forward to all these introductions."

In fact, there's more to the story here and that's because, the company plans to locally manufacture some of these upcoming AMG models in India, yes, at the company's Chakan facility in Pune. The company has already started producing the AMG GLC 43 Coupe and the AMG A35 sedan in the country and there will be more added to the line-up very soon.

Mercedes-Benz India has already started producing the AMG GLC 43 Coupe and the AMG A35 sedan in the country

The next car we will see in the company's portfolio is the new-gen GLA and of course there's the C-Class too that will make its way to the country real soon and yes, both will get the AMG variants. It's likely that both the AMG models could be produced in India but there's no confirmation from the company as yet. Of course, we can't wait to know more about the company's plans for the country, all of which will unfold in the coming months.

