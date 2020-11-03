Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe today officially went on sale in India priced at ₹ 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the first Made-In-India AMG model from the Stuttgart-based carmaker, and it comes to India as a CKD or completely knocked down unit. Today, the vehicle was rolled out of the company's assembly line at the Chakan plant, in Pune. The new AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe is also the third GLC model in India after the regular GLC SUV and the GLC Coupe SUV. Now, we also had the pre-facelift AMG GLC 43 Coupe on sale in India until a couple of years ago, but the model launched in India is the updated version that was introduced globally last year. This is the 5th AMG launch for this year and the 10th one overall.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe gets AMG-specific grille, LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lamps

Visually, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe comes with the signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with 15 vertical fins, flanked by LED High-Performance headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper houses large air intakes with matt black fins and below you get a skid plate as well. The 2020 AMG GLC Coupe runs on a set of 20-inch AMG 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, painted in high-gloss black and with a high-sheen finish. It also comes with wheel arch cladding, silver side skirts, black ORVMs, and the signature sloping roof.

The tail section features a small spoiler, along with wraparound LED taillamps. The sculpted rear bumper comes with neatly designed underbody cladding, with glossy black inserts, a rear diffuser, and a quad exhaust system. It is offered in 6 colour options - Obsidian Black, Brilliant Blue, Graphite Grey, Polar White, designo Hyacinth Red, and designo Selenite Grey magno.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with MBUX infotainment system

Inside, the coupe SUV gets sporty interior, featuring AMG-specific styling elements, like - a flat-bottom steering with contrast red stitching, sport seats upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre, AMG badged scuff plates and more. The centre console gets a glossy piano black finish with infotainment display placed above it, you have the 12.3-inch instrument cluster on the right and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display at the centre. The latter also gets the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays - Classic, Sport and Supersport. Of course, with MBUX, you also get voice control function that can be activated by the words "Hey Mercedes", or you can access the system with steering controls or the trackpad on the centre console.

The new AMG GLC 43 also comes with a range of safety features that includes - 7 Airbags, Mercedes-Benz's PRESAFE package, ESP, BAS, Adaptive flashing of LED tail lamps, seatbelts reminder, and EBD. Other advanced features include - Attention Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Active Braking Assist, Parking package with 360-degree camera, Multibeam LED, Adaptive High beam Assist Plus, Mercedes Me Connect, Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe gets a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine tuned to make about 385 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque

Under the hood, the coupe SUV is likely to feature the 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine tuned to make about 382 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The engine comes mated to a 9G-tronic automatic transmission and it also gets all-wheel-drive capability courtesy of the company's tried and tested 4MATIC system.

