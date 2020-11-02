New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is the first AMG model to be locally assembled in India, and the fact that it's a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and not a full import, will allow the company to price it more aggressively.

The locally assembled Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be launched on November 3, 2020 expand View Photos
The locally assembled Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be launched on November 3, 2020

Highlights

  • The AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the first AMG model to be assembled in India
  • The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is assembled at the Chakan plant
  • The AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe is expected to be priced around Rs. 80 lakh

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is all set to go on sale in India on November 3, and it will the first locally assembled AMG model in the country. It's the same facelifted version of the performance coupe SUV that was revealed last year, however, unlike the pre-facelift version, we never got this in India, that is until now. The fact that it's a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and not a completely built unit (CBU) means that Mercedes-Benz India will be able to price the AMG GLC 43 Coupe more aggressively.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé

Now, the older pre-facelift, BS4 model, which was on sale in India until a couple of years ago, was priced in India at around ₹ 75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, given the current GST rates on cars, a CBU model of the updated BS6 version of the AMG GLC 43 is claimed to have come with a price tag close to ₹ 1 crore. However, the completely knocked down (CKD) version of the performance-spec Coupe SUV is likely to be priced around ₹ 80 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

s6lpt6co

The locally assembled Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is expected to be priced around ₹ 80 lakh

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will come with signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lamps, and matt black fins over the air intakes. Globally, the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe comes with 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels as standard, and 5 alloy optional wheels, ranging from 19 to 21 inches in size. At the rear, the car comes with a broad apron, diffuser and two round twin tailpipes, along with redesigned LED taillights.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.20 Crore

0qje1fjc

The upcoming the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system

The AMG GLC 43 will come with a sporty interior, with AMG-specific elements like the steering, seats, scuff plates are more. The seats are likely to be upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre. The upcoming the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays.

0 Comments

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine tuned to make about 385 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

