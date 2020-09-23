Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the second-generation GLE 53 AMG Coupe to its stable. The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe is priced at ₹ 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India) and replaces the GLE 43 AMG Coupe that was previously on sale in the country. The new performance SUV is based on the new-generation GLE SUV that's already on sale in India. It packs more power, features and mild-hybrid technology over its predecessor. Bookings are already open for the new performance coupe-SUV in the country. The new performance SUV takes on the BMW X6 M and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in the segment.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes dual infotainment screens with a premium all-black cabin with contrast stitching

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe is a direct successor to the GLE 43 AMG that was first introduced in 2016. Globally, there's also the range-topping GLE 63 AMG Coupe on offer. The GLE 53 AMG draws power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo, straight-six petrol engine that develops 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 9-speed AMG speedshift automatic transmission. The new-generation version also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that the automaker calls EQ Boost that adds an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe uses a 3.0-litre twin turbocharged engine that now gets EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech

In terms of dimensions, the new GLE 53 AMG Coupe is 39 mm longer and 7 mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown by 20 mm over the older generation model, while the coupe-inspired roofline makes it 60 mm shorter than the standard version of the GLE. Visually, the GLE 53 AMG Coupe looks identical to the GLE albeit with the Affalterbach treatment. This includes the 15-slat Panamericana grille, a steeper windscreen and a raked rear window. The performance coupe-SUV rides on 20-inch wheels as standard, while 21-inch alloys will be offered as optional. In addition, you get a new bumper with larger air intakes, side skirts, wraparound LED taillights and quad exhausts to complete the look.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe gets adaptive suspension with active anti-roll bars too.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe gets a dual-tone treatment with a flat-bottom steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts, and contrast stitching. The 12.3-inch dual screens take prominence on the dashboard and completely configurable. There's also the raised centre console with easy access to all major controls, and also gets integrated grab handles. The larger wheelbase also brings more room in the cabin, while the boot capacity has also increased by 50 litres over the predecessor. Other features on the GLE 53 AMG will include a 360-degree camera, head-up display, 13-speaker Burmester sound system, adaptive suspension with active anti-roll bars, autonomous emergency braking and nine airbags.

