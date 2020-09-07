Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe on September 23, 2020. While we already had the AMG GLE 43 Coupe in India with the previous-gen models, this is the first time that the company is bringing in the AMG GLE 53 to our shores. In fact, this is the first AMG 53 model from the company in India. Bookings for the Coupe SUV will commence from September 8, 2020. Also, as the name suggests, the AMG coupe SUV will come with the company's tried and tested 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which the company claims offers maximum traction and dynamism.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged engine that comes with the company's EQ Boost hybrid technology. The engine is tuned to make about 435 bhp and develops a peak torque of 520 Nm. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. It delivers an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm of torque for a short period, and it also feeds the 48-volt onboard electrical system. The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe comes mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Visually, the coupe SUV comes with the company's signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical chrome slats, which is flanked by a set of sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The front apron features sporty outer air inlets, each with two side louvres in silver chrome, and black flics. The coupe SUV gets body-coloured side skirts and the spoiler lip on the boot lid and runs on a set of 20-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering which are fitted as standard. Mercedes also offers a choice of six other wheel options, ranging from 20 to 22 inches in size. At the rear, you get a striking diffuser and a trim strip in silver chrome, along with special AMG exhaust system with two round twin tailpipes.

As for the cabin, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes with a high-quality black interior with red contrast elements and stitching. The dashboard and door panels come with carbon fibre inserts, while the seats, which are wrapped in Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre, come with an AMG-specific pattern layout with "AMG" badges in the front backrests. The coupe-SUV also gets the latest generation, 3-spoke AMG steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles, along with the large single unit display that is divided infotainment and instrumentation. The AMG GLE 53 Coupe also comes with AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, which comes in three modes, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

