Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany

The Mercedes-AMG One was scheduled for 2019 itself but the plan got pushed ahead due to several engineering delays.

The Mercedes-AMG Project One sources its powertrain from the 2017 F1 car.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-AMG Project One sources its powertrain from the 2017 F1 car.
  • It's a 1.6-litre V6 engine that belts out over 1000 bhp.
  • Mercedes-AMG has started the track or dynamic testing of the Project One.

The latest video of the Mercedes-AMG Project one reveals that the carmaker has finally started with the dynamic or track testing of the Project One hypercar. Now the engine under the hood of the Project one is a straight lift from the 2017 Formula One (F1) car, so a ot of time has been spent to make it adaptable for a road car . The Mercedes-AMG One was scheduled for 2019 itself but the plan got pushed ahead due to engineering delays and then the pandemic. 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China

vnela4g8

One of the biggest challenges Mercedes faced with the powertrain was to keep emission levels in check in a bid to comply with the emission standards.

So, under the hood there's a 1.6-litre, V6 motor from the 2017 F1 car that belts out over 1000 bhp and sends power to all the four wheels. One of the biggest challenges Mercedes faced with the powertrain was to keep emission levels in check in a bid to comply with the WLTP emission standards. The team had to use a petrol particulate filter, without compromising on its performance. Then the team struggled with the idle revs of the engine as well. Now the idle rev count of the F1 engine is 5000 rpm which is very high for a road car or even for a track focused machine. The team had to get the revs down to 1200 rpm, without adversely impacting the performance. 

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked

absiu0lo

Mercedes-AMG has started with the dynamic testing of the Project One and will be working on its handling prowess and aerodynamics among others.

0 Comments

Finally, the team is now past all these struggles and is done with the static testing. Now it has started with the dynamic testing of the Project One and will be working on its handling prowess and aerodynamic abilities among others. The delay in the testing was expected as well, because Mercedes is claiming that the One will be ballistic and this requires a lot of precision. It will go from 0-200 kmph in just 6.0 seconds, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 350 kmph. Moreover, it can go up to 26 km when in the all-electric mode. Mercedes-AMG will only manufacture 275 units of the One.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

