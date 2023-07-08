  • Home
Valtteri Bottas Takes Delivery of His Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar

Bottas placed an order for the car during his stint with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team.
08-Jul-23 02:41 PM IST
  • Valtteri Bottas took delivery of his Mercedes-AMG One hypercar
  • The AMG One features a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 Formula 1 engine
  • The AMG One has a top speed of 352 km/h

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, who currently races for Alfa Romeo recently took delivery of his new $4 million Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. Bottas ordered the high-performance vehicle, with a blue paint scheme during his stint with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team, where he raced alongside Lewis Hamilton. Bottas took delivery of his hypercar at the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe, Cabriolet Revealed

Bottas took delivery of his hypercar at the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany

 

The AMG One's exterior features exposed carbon fibre components, such as the hood, front air intake shrouds, front splitter, side skirts, wheels, and much of the rear end, including the diffuser. The hypercar is equipped with a modified version of the 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine found in previous Mercedes F1 cars, the car is fitted with four electric motors, with a combined power output of 1,034 bhp, an 11,000 rpm redline, and equipped with a seven-speed automated manual transmission. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and features a top speed of 352 km/h. 


 

