New Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe, Cabriolet Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has updated its global line-up with the introduction of the new CLE Coupe and Cabriolet. The new CLE can be considered an indirect replacement to the C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet with the models currently on sale globally based on the previous generation C and E-Class. Mercedes has said that it will commence sales of the CLE Coupe later this year in Europe with the Cabriolet only due to arrive in 2024. Additionally given Mercedes’ greater focus on the higher-end luxury segment in India we could expect the new CLE to eventually make its way here – likely in 2024.

New CLE shares design elements with the new-gen C-Class.

While the CLE name might hint at this car being a derivative of the E-Class, the overall design and cabin has more in common with the C-Class. The fascia bears more than a passing resemblance to the C-Class' front-end, with a similar design for the grille and headlights, though the CLE does get its own LED DRLs signature – a single continuous eyebrow with two segmented units below within the main headlamp.

The CLE's wheelbase is 25 mm longer than the current C-Class coupe

Down the sides, the CLE gets a segment shoulder line that is prominently visible over the fenders. The coupe’s roofline flows down to the edge of the boot lid while the cabriolet gets a flat rear deck. At the rear, the triangular tail-lamps are a familiar design touch from other Mercedes coupes, roadsters and cabriolets. The units get J-shaped light guides and are connected by a black-finished strip. The rear bumper features a small diffuser-like element along with twin faux exhausts.

Triangular tail lamps are in line with other Mercedes coupes, but CLE gets different detailing.

Open the doors and you are greeted by a cabin design straight out of the C-Class. The large portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and downward-sloping dashboard fascia is all shared though the CLE does get different interior trimmings. However, Mercedes says that the new CLE is more spacious than the outgoing C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet with a 25 mm longer wheelbase that liberates more cabin space. Mercedes claims that rear seat occupants – the CLE seats four – in the coupe get 10 mm more headroom, 19 mm more shoulder and elbow room and 72 mm more knee room as compared to the C-Class Coupe.

Cabin design almost mirrors that of the new C-Class.

On the powertrain front, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the CLE will be offered with 48V mild-hybrid four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine options initially. Drive will be sent either to the rear or all-four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The most powerful variant initially will be the CLE 450 featuring the company’s 3.0-litre in-line six engine pushing out 375 bhp and 500 Nm. AMG variants are expected in due course.

The suspension set-up is similar to that from the new-gen C-Class though the CLE sits 15 mm lower. Adaptive damping is available as an option as is rear-wheel steering.

Cabriolet gets a folding soft-top and will arrive in 2024.

Coming to the tech on board, the new CLE packs in the latest MBUX system along with a whole host of ADAS safety system. Furthermore, buyers also get options such as a Burmester 3D sound system, 360 degree camera, Mercedes Digital Lights and more.

The new CLE will go up against models such as the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series in global markets.