Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition Unveiled; Last G500 To Feature A V8

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the G500 Final Edition for the SUV's 30th anniversary. As its name suggests, it will be the last iteration of the G500 to feature the twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The powertrain is set to be replaced by a smaller 6-cylinder motor for the 2024 model year. Mercedes-Benz will manufacture 1500 units of the SUV from September till March 2024, each costing a hefty EUR 196,350 (Rs 1.76 crore).

The SUV features “Final Edition” lettering around different areas of its exterior and interior

The G500 Final Edition will be available in three colour options-obsidian black, opalith white magno and olive magno, each reserved for 500 units. The SUV is fitted with 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design, which will be painted in the body colour if the customer opts for the MANUFAKTUR olive magno paint scheme. For the other two-colour options, the wheels will be painted black. It also features “Final Edition” lettering around different areas of its exterior and interior along with a logo projector on its exterior mirror that displays the “STRONGER THAN TIME” lettering on the asphalt. Inside, the special edition SUV gets a Burmester surround sound system, the Active Multicontour Seat Package Plus and the seats in two-tone MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather.

The interior gets seats in two-tone MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather

Coming to the powertrain, the twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 engine continues to make 412 bhp and 610 Nm of torque. The manufacturer has previously stated that while the ICE version of the G-class will still stay in production, it will also come out with a fully electric version of the SUV which will likely go on sale in 2024 in international markets and be built on the same platform.