  • Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition Unveiled; Last G500 To Feature A V8

Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition Unveiled; Last G500 To Feature A V8

Mercedes will manufacture 1500 units of the special edition SUV, each costing a hefty 196,350 euros
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
30-Jun-23 10:18 AM IST
Highlights
  • V8 engine to be replaced by a smaller 6-cylinder unit
  • Final Edition to be available in three colour options
  • Twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 engine makes 412 bhp and 610 Nm of torque

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the G500 Final Edition for the SUV's 30th anniversary. As its name suggests, it will be the last iteration of the G500 to feature the twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The powertrain is set to be replaced by a smaller 6-cylinder motor for the 2024 model year. Mercedes-Benz will manufacture 1500 units of the SUV from September till March 2024, each costing a hefty EUR 196,350 (Rs 1.76 crore).  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Expects Used Cars To Make Up 20% Of India Sales In 2023

The SUV features “Final Edition” lettering around different areas of its exterior and interior

 

The G500 Final Edition will be available in three colour options-obsidian black, opalith white magno and olive magno, each reserved for 500 units. The SUV is fitted with 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design, which will be painted in the body colour if the customer opts for the MANUFAKTUR olive magno paint scheme. For the other two-colour options, the wheels will be painted black. It also features “Final Edition” lettering around different areas of its exterior and interior along with a logo projector on its exterior mirror that displays the “STRONGER THAN TIME” lettering on the asphalt. Inside, the special edition SUV gets a Burmester surround sound system, the Active Multicontour Seat Package Plus and the seats in two-tone MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather. 

 

Also Read: Here's What The Standard Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Looks Like

The interior gets seats in two-tone MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather

 

Coming to the powertrain, the twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 engine continues to make 412 bhp and 610 Nm of torque. The manufacturer has previously stated that while the ICE version of the G-class will still stay in production, it will also come out with a fully electric version of the SUV which will likely go on sale in 2024 in international markets and be built on the same platform.

