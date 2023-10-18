CaDA And Mercedes-AMG Unveil 1:8 Scale Replica Of The Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Oct-23 06:46 PM IST
Highlights
- The 3,295 interlocking building blocks replicate iconic features, including a retractable rear wing and a 6-cylinder engine.
- This model has independent front and rear suspension, shock absorbers, Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) simulation, and a two-speed transmission.
- The package includes the Pro L-motor, Pro servo motor, and remote control for a comprehensive building experience.
CaDA and Mercedes-AMG have joined forces to create a 1:8 scale replica of the Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar. Comprising 3,295 interlocking building blocks, this model captures the essence of the original super sports car. The exterior design includes a 3D printed prototype of specialised parts provided by CaDA to ensure that each model closely mirrors the original vehicle.
Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG GLC43, GLC63 S E Performance SUVs Revealed
Two L-motors, each controlled by separate buttons on the included remote, replicate the drivetrain of the full-scale vehicle. The two-speed transmission, a rare feature in building block models, enables forward/backwards and right/left movement. Additionally, the model's door opens at the push of a button, and both speed and lighting are customisable through the remote control.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Designer BrunoJJ1 has recreated the car's iconic features, including the distinctive longitudinal fin, retractable rear wing, and 10-spoke wheels with Michelin-patterned tires. The attention to detail extends beyond the exterior, with a fully motorised design that includes independent front and rear suspension, shock absorbers, and functional LED lighting. The model's engine mirrors the original 6-cylinder powerhouse, while the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) is simulated using pullback motors.
For the buyers or collectors interested in the Mercedes-AMG ONE. The package includes a Pro L-motor, Pro servo motor, receiver/battery box, lights, remote control with steering wheel control, and illustrated building instructions.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
