Login

CaDA And Mercedes-AMG Unveil 1:8 Scale Replica Of The Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar

The two-speed transmission feature in the model enables forward/backward and right/left movement
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Oct-23 06:46 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 3,295 interlocking building blocks replicate iconic features, including a retractable rear wing and a 6-cylinder engine.
  • This model has independent front and rear suspension, shock absorbers, Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) simulation, and a two-speed transmission.
  • The package includes the Pro L-motor, Pro servo motor, and remote control for a comprehensive building experience.

CaDA and Mercedes-AMG have joined forces to create a 1:8 scale replica of the Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar. Comprising 3,295 interlocking building blocks, this model captures the essence of the original super sports car. The exterior design includes a 3D printed prototype of specialised parts provided by CaDA to ensure that each model closely mirrors the original vehicle.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG GLC43, GLC63 S E Performance SUVs Revealed

Two L-motors, each controlled by separate buttons on the included remote, replicate the drivetrain of the full-scale vehicle. The two-speed transmission, a rare feature in building block models, enables forward/backwards and right/left movement. Additionally, the model's door opens at the push of a button, and both speed and lighting are customisable through the remote control.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe

Designer BrunoJJ1 has recreated the car's iconic features, including the distinctive longitudinal fin, retractable rear wing, and 10-spoke wheels with Michelin-patterned tires. The attention to detail extends beyond the exterior, with a fully motorised design that includes independent front and rear suspension, shock absorbers, and functional LED lighting. The model's engine mirrors the original 6-cylinder powerhouse, while the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) is simulated using pullback motors.


For the buyers or collectors interested in the Mercedes-AMG ONE. The package includes a Pro L-motor, Pro servo motor, receiver/battery box, lights, remote control with steering wheel control, and illustrated building instructions.


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Mercedes-AMG# CaDA# Mercedes-AMG One
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
8.4
0
10
2019 Renault Kwid
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.35 L
₹ 9,742/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.7
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
30,571 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year

Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp

Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers

MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV, Coupe Get New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV, Coupe Get New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The GLE 53 PHEV has a combined system output of 536 bhp and 750 Nm - up from the standard 53's 429 bhp and 560 Nm.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With 2+2 Seating, AWD
Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With 2+2 Seating, AWD
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Second-gen AMG GT grows in size, gets a new 2+2 seating layout and arrives with more powerful V8 engines.

Valtteri Bottas Takes Delivery of His Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
Valtteri Bottas Takes Delivery of His Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Bottas placed an order for the car during his stint with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • CaDA And Mercedes-AMG Unveil 1:8 Scale Replica Of The Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved