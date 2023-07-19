New Mercedes-AMG GLC43, GLC63 S E Performance SUVs Revealed

The latest additions to the Mercedes GLC lineup have been revealed by the German automaker – the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance, and both models boast significant upgrades over the outgoing generation of the SUV.

The GLC43 comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine combined with an integrated starter generator, resulting in an output of 421 bhp. This mild-hybrid powertrain is coupled with a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, featuring the Speedshift MCT gearbox. Mercedes says the new GLC43 will crack the 0-100 kmph run in 4.8 seconds, and go on to hit a top speed of 250 kmph. The GLC43 also includes rear-axle steering and air suspension as standard, with adaptive damping provided as part of the AMG Ride Control system.

The GLC63 S E Performance has the same engine as the 43, but paired with a rear-mounted electric motor, resulting in an impressive total output of 680 bhp and 1,021 Nm of torque. The electric motor contributes 204 bhp to the total output, while the turbocharged engine alone produces 476 bhp and 545 Nm of torque. Achieving 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and with an electronically limited top speed of 275 kmph, the GLC63 S E Performance uses the same nine-speed multi-clutch transmission and standard 4Matic all-wheel drive. Notably, the 4Matic+ system allows for full variability, enabling up to 100 percent of available power to be sent to the rear wheels.

The GLC63 S E Performance houses a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine along with a rear-mounted electric motor.

Visually, the AMG models feature distinguishing elements, including a unique grille with vertical slats, larger air intakes, and more chrome accents on the front end. At the rear, the GLC43 displays rounded twin tailpipes, while the GLC63 has a trapezoidal design.

The instrument cluster, central display, and optional head-up display all showcase AMG graphics

Inside, the GLC lineup offers an improved cabin with options for MB-tex and microfiber materials or full Nappa leather with embossed AMG logos on the front headrests. For a sportier touch, buyers can opt for Performance seats.

The MBUX system found in the base GLC is retained in the AMG models but now incorporates AMG-specific features. The instrument cluster, central display, and optional head-up display all showcase AMG graphics, with the addition of AMG Track Pace in the infotainment system for data logging purposes if the SUVs are taken to the track.

Expect to see the new AMG derivatives of the latest-gen GLC SUV to arrive in India some time in 2024.