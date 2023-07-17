New Mercedes-Benz GLC India Launch On August 9; Bookings Open

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on August 9, 2023. The second-gen SUV arrives in India over a year after its global debut and will go on sale in both petrol and diesel variants. Mercedes-Benz India has opened bookings for the SUV across all physical and digital retail channels with the booking amount set at Rs 1.5 lakh.

The new GLC is larger than the model it replaces with a wheelbase that is 15 mm longer. The SUV is also 60 mm longer overall though the width has remained unchanged. On the design front, the new GLC features an evolutionary design while incorporating design elements from the new C-class. The second-gen SUV also gets a longer rear overhang that has helped liberate more boot space.

New GLC gets an evolutionary design and borrows styling elements from the C-class.

The cabin too follows the design of the C-class with an identical layout featuring a digital instrument cluster and a larger portrait-style central touchscreen. Mercedes says that the GLC will be its first SUV in India to get the NTG 7 infotainment system – the system is already available in select sedans such as the C-class.

Coming to the engine line-up, the new GLC will be available in petrol GLC 300 and diesel GLC 220d spec with 4Matic all-wheel drive as standard. Both trims denote 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged units under the hood and 48-volt mild-hybrid tech will also be standard. In global markets, the GLC 300 4Matic develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The GLC 220d meanwhile develops 194 bhp and a meatier 440 Nm of torque. It remains to be seen if the power outputs for the Indian market are different.

Dashboard design is identical to the Mercedes C-class

“GLC has been Mercedes-Benz’s highest-selling SUV in India and a key SUV across all global markets. Owing to its popularity, the GLC has already created very high customer interest even before its launch, and we are excited to introduce the new model. With its larger dimensions, top-class luxury appointments and user-focused tech innovations, this is the most advanced GLC ever and we are confident of significantly elevating the customer experience, continuing the GLC’s success story in India,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The new GLC will go up against the likes of the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 in the Indian market.