  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz India Sales At An All-Time High; Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Half-Yearly Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Sales At An All-Time High; Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Half-Yearly Sales

The brand also sold 2,000 cars from its top-end vehicle portfolio in the first half of 2023
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
11-Jul-23 04:42 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz-A45S-AMG-4Matic_26.jpg
Highlights
  • Mercedes-Benz sold 8528 units in the first half of 2023.
  • Brand’s most successful model is the LWB E-Class.
  • The brand’s order bank currently consists of 3500 units.

Mercedes-Benz sales are at an all-time high in India as the company reported the sale of 8,528 units in the first half of 2023. These numbers represent a growth of 13 per cent over the same period last year and are the highest-ever half-yearly sales numbers posted by the luxury brand. Another stat reported by the company was the growth in sales for its Top-End Vehicle (TEV) portfolio. The lineup which includes the likes of the GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach and AMG G 63 sold 2,000 vehicles in the first half of 2023, up 54 per cent over last year.

The GLE is the brand's highest-selling SUV from January to June'2023

 

Mercedes-Benz’s most successful model is still the LWB (Long-Wheelbase) E-Class, with the GLE being the SUV with the highest sales. The manufacturer also stated that its BEV portfolio grew almost 10 times compared to last year, with a strong response to its EQS and EQB electric vehicles. The brand’s order bank currently consists of 3500 units. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales 2023: Audi India Reports Sales of 3,474 Units In H1; Up 97 Per Cent

 

The brand’s rival, Audi also reported a significant 97 per cent growth in India with sales of 3,474 units. This growth resulted from increased demand for its more ‘volume driven’ models such as the A4, Q3 and A6. Audi also saw a year-on-year increase of 53 per cent for its used car business, which currently has 23 centres nationwide.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz GLC Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC in India soon

 

Mercedes’s next launch in India will be the latest iteration of the GLC which was globally unveiled in June 2022. The brand released images of the car testing on Indian soil last month hinting that its launch is not too far away. Upon launch, the SUV will go up against the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60.

 

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz Partners With Tesla To Integrate NACS Charging Ports Into Its Lineup
Mercedes-Benz Partners With Tesla To Integrate NACS Charging Ports Into Its Lineup
2 days ago
Valtteri Bottas Takes Delivery of His Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
Valtteri Bottas Takes Delivery of His Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
2 days ago
New Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe, Cabriolet Revealed
New Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe, Cabriolet Revealed
4 days ago
Mercedes-Benz Teases Upcoming CLE Coupe, Unveiling Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz Teases Upcoming CLE Coupe, Unveiling Date Announced
7 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now