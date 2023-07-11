Mercedes-Benz India Sales At An All-Time High; Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Half-Yearly Sales

Mercedes-Benz sales are at an all-time high in India as the company reported the sale of 8,528 units in the first half of 2023. These numbers represent a growth of 13 per cent over the same period last year and are the highest-ever half-yearly sales numbers posted by the luxury brand. Another stat reported by the company was the growth in sales for its Top-End Vehicle (TEV) portfolio. The lineup which includes the likes of the GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach and AMG G 63 sold 2,000 vehicles in the first half of 2023, up 54 per cent over last year.

The GLE is the brand's highest-selling SUV from January to June'2023

Mercedes-Benz’s most successful model is still the LWB (Long-Wheelbase) E-Class, with the GLE being the SUV with the highest sales. The manufacturer also stated that its BEV portfolio grew almost 10 times compared to last year, with a strong response to its EQS and EQB electric vehicles. The brand’s order bank currently consists of 3500 units.

The brand’s rival, Audi also reported a significant 97 per cent growth in India with sales of 3,474 units. This growth resulted from increased demand for its more ‘volume driven’ models such as the A4, Q3 and A6. Audi also saw a year-on-year increase of 53 per cent for its used car business, which currently has 23 centres nationwide.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC in India soon

Mercedes’s next launch in India will be the latest iteration of the GLC which was globally unveiled in June 2022. The brand released images of the car testing on Indian soil last month hinting that its launch is not too far away. Upon launch, the SUV will go up against the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60.