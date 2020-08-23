New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China

Mercedes-AMG is opening its first Experience Centre in the world in China. Customers and fans can experience the motorsport DNA of the brand from Affalterbach in close-up on and alongside the immediately adjacent racing circuit.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The vehicles on display can be explored in analogue form & digitally using VR technology.

Mercedes-AMG is opening its first Experience Centre in the world in China. Customers and fans can experience the motorsport DNA of the brand from Affalterbach in close-up - on and alongside the immediately adjacent racing circuit. The new AMG Experience Centre lies about two hours' drive from Shanghai, occupying an area of around 1305 square metres directly adjacent to the Zhejiang International Circuit. The exclusive AMG format offers twelve functional areas and four display areas over two floors, adding up to an extremely comprehensive brand and product experience and allowing visitors to discover for themselves the many facets of Driving Performance.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Unveiled In Europe

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG Cars

G 63

GT

C 43 Coupe

GLE Coupe

GLC 43 Coupe

CLA 45

S 63 Coupe

C 63

SLC 43

GLS 63

GLA 45

C 43

E 63 S

7dna3rig

Motorsport enthusiasts can experience racing simulators and AR applications at the centre

The vehicles and technologies on display can be explored in analogue form as well as digitally using VR technology. Specially trained AMG experts are on hand to provide detailed information and individual guidance. If a customer expresses an interest in buying, they will be put in touch with their nearest AMG retail partner. The facilities on offer are further enhanced by the "Café63", a lounge and an exclusive selection of high-quality lifestyle accessories available from the AMG Shop. The whole area can furthermore be used as an event location, for which it can be flexibly configured. Stairs lead up to the interactive experience zone on the first floor. Motorsport enthusiasts can experience racing simulators and AR applications here, set among the successes of the AMG Customer Racing Teams. A slot car race track controlled via brainwaves is yet another technological highlight that serves to emphasise the experience-oriented nature of the format.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Unveiled

d2h6kupo

The Zhejiang International Circuit offers special monthly track days

0 Comments

The opportunity to experience the AMG vehicle range on the race track is of course on the table. An extensive pool of vehicles which includes the GT3 and GT4 racing vehicles in which visitors can experience the true fascination of motor racing. In addition to this exclusive use of the track, the Zhejiang International Circuit offers special monthly track days, in which interested customers and fans can take part either in their own vehicles or in AMG vehicles booked from the Centre.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-AMG G 63 with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG
G 63

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time
FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis
Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England
After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season
Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July
Porsche Launches Investigation Into Suspected Engine Manipulation: Report Porsche Launches Investigation Into Suspected Engine Manipulation: Report
Skoda Auto India Announces New Service Maintenance Package For Customers Skoda Auto India Announces New Service Maintenance Package For Customers
Petrol Prices Increased In Metros; Diesel Remains Unchanged Petrol Prices Increased In Metros; Diesel Remains Unchanged
MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro Takes Surprise Pole Position In Styrian MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro Takes Surprise Pole Position In Styrian
69 Per Cent British Drivers Do Not Prefer Semi-Autonomous Cars 69 Per Cent British Drivers Do Not Prefer Semi-Autonomous Cars
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison 2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advanced Driver Assistance System Spied In India MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advanced Driver Assistance System Spied In India
JD Power’s Latest Report Indicates That People Want More Cameras In Their Cars JD Power’s Latest Report Indicates That People Want More Cameras In Their Cars

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Mercedes-AMG Cars

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
₹ 2.28 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
₹ 76.5 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
₹ 62.7 - 63.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
₹ 77.69 - 77.85 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.6 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Mercedes-AMG C 63
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
₹ 77.5 - 87.48 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.57 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 77.85 - 80.67 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 48.74 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.5 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities