Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China

Mercedes-AMG is opening its first Experience Centre in the world in China. Customers and fans can experience the motorsport DNA of the brand from Affalterbach in close-up - on and alongside the immediately adjacent racing circuit. The new AMG Experience Centre lies about two hours' drive from Shanghai, occupying an area of around 1305 square metres directly adjacent to the Zhejiang International Circuit. The exclusive AMG format offers twelve functional areas and four display areas over two floors, adding up to an extremely comprehensive brand and product experience and allowing visitors to discover for themselves the many facets of Driving Performance.

Motorsport enthusiasts can experience racing simulators and AR applications at the centre

The vehicles and technologies on display can be explored in analogue form as well as digitally using VR technology. Specially trained AMG experts are on hand to provide detailed information and individual guidance. If a customer expresses an interest in buying, they will be put in touch with their nearest AMG retail partner. The facilities on offer are further enhanced by the "Café63", a lounge and an exclusive selection of high-quality lifestyle accessories available from the AMG Shop. The whole area can furthermore be used as an event location, for which it can be flexibly configured. Stairs lead up to the interactive experience zone on the first floor. Motorsport enthusiasts can experience racing simulators and AR applications here, set among the successes of the AMG Customer Racing Teams. A slot car race track controlled via brainwaves is yet another technological highlight that serves to emphasise the experience-oriented nature of the format.

The Zhejiang International Circuit offers special monthly track days

The opportunity to experience the AMG vehicle range on the race track is of course on the table. An extensive pool of vehicles which includes the GT3 and GT4 racing vehicles in which visitors can experience the true fascination of motor racing. In addition to this exclusive use of the track, the Zhejiang International Circuit offers special monthly track days, in which interested customers and fans can take part either in their own vehicles or in AMG vehicles booked from the Centre.

