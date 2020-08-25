New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get a mild-hybrid powertrain, a plug-in hybrid and two V8 variants, while the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine will serve as the base variant in Europe and China.

| Updated:
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes its global debut later this year

Highlights

  • The new S-Class will get petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid engines
  • The new-gen S-Class will get an electric derivative - EQS
  • The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will come to India sometime in 2021

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is all set to make its global debut on September 2 and as we are inching closer to its unveil, more details of the upcoming flagship sedan are surfacing online. After we got details of the highly opulent interiors of the new S-Class, now details of its engine line-up has surfaced online. The new S-Class will get a mild-hybrid powertrain, a plug-in hybrid and two V8 variants, while the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine will serve as the base variant in Europe and China.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Details Leaked

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The highlight of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class' cabin will be the 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 will get a mild-hybrid powertrain where the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine will be coupled with an electric motor by an EQ boost setup. The combustion engine belts out 521 Nm of peak torque while the electric motor adds a good 250 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the S580e plug-in hybrid variant that gets the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine which again is paired with an electric motor that adds 138 bhp to the total output, taking the maximum output to about 500 bhp, closer to what the mighty V8 iterations develops. It gets a 28kWh battery pack which gives it an all-electric range of around 96 km which is almost double the all-electric range of the outgoing S560e. Impressively, the luggage space hasn't been compromised to integrate the battery pack. Mercedes has lowered the rear axle of the S-Class to integrate the battery pack.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class To Get E-Active Body Control

Some markets like Europe and China will also get the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine

Also Read: The New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Will Come With Airbags For Rear Seat Passengers

Then, there is the S580 which gets the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 motor that is tuned to churn out 492 bhp and a hefty 700 Nm of peak torque, getting additional 18 bhp form the ISG system. Both powertrains will be offered with the 4 MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Of course, there will be the Mercedes-AMG S65 as well with the massive 6.0-litre V6 motor under its hood, which will churn out over 800 bhp.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied Almost Undisguised

Some markets like Europe and China will also get the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that will churn out around 280 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. This engine will continue to be the base iteration in the S-Class line-up. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz is also working on an all-electric iteration ‘EQS' which is likely to have a range of 700 km.

Source: Motor Trend

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

