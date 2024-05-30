2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Spotted Testing

The current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is all set to get its first midlife-cycle update, and the luxury saloon was spotted testing for the first time recently. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is expected to arrive with subtle revisions, including an updated grille and bumpers, as well as new features in the cabin.

The spy shots reveal a camouflaged front that is likely hiding a larger grille, which will extend down to the bumper. The headlamp design also seems to have been reworked, while the bumper has been updated for a more premium look. The profile appears to be largely the same, but expect to see new alloy wheels to bring some freshness to the overall look. The rear will also sport a revised bumper and an updated set of taillights to complete the changes.

Expect subtle revisions in the cabin, bringing more choices for the dashboard materials and seat upholstery. Mercedes-Benz is also expected to bring a third screen for the front seat passenger, in addition to the massive screens dominating the dashboard. The MBUX UI will also get updates with the latest version, so expect to see more changes in the user experience.

The engine options are likely to be carried over to the S-Class facelift when it arrives. The automaker retails its flagship saloon with petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrain options, while there’s also the S63 AMG, which packs a buttload of performance. Expect to see the standard engine options to get the mild-hybrid tech for better efficiency and lower emissions. The plug-in hybrid could also get a bigger battery pack for a higher range in electric-only mode.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is expected to make its global debut next year and will gradually make its way to different markets across the globe. Mercedes-Benz India has been quite quick in bringing its updated models to the country within weeks after its global debut, so expect the S-Class facelift to arrive by the end of 2025 or in early 2026. Expect the India-spec version to carry the same engine options as the current model.

Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz also has the EQS facelift lined up for launch in India soon. The model made its global debut earlier this year. The automaker also introduced the S63 AMG in India recently, bringing the performance-bred version of the saloon to the market. The new S-Class facelift will take on the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 L in India.



