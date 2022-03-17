carandbike Awards 2022: Luxury Car Of The Year - Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The luxury car space has picked up pace in the Indian automotive industry and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class sets the benchmark in this category. No wonder then that it was awarded the Luxury Car of the Year at the 2022 carandbike Awards. The S-Class was also the winner of the 2021 World Luxury Car and that just reinforces the kind of benchmarks it sets. Currently, the S-Class is assembled at the company's Chakan facility. There are two variants on offer - a diesel-powered S 400d 4Matic and a petrol version S 400 4Matic - which are priced at Rs. 2.17 crore and Rs. 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Compared to its predecessor, the new S-Class is a huge step up, as it's now smarter, more feature-packed and a lot safer as well.

The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class cocoons the occupants in a world of luxury. The materials used, the fit and finish and the way all of it is put together, is simply exquisite! The new S-Class gets seats that come with a massage function and 10 different massage programs to choose from. Other creature comforts include - a panoramic sliding sunroof, along with Burmester high-end 4D sound system, 30 loudspeakers and 8 resonators, and ambient lighting with over 263 optic LED lights throughout the cabin.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets up to five OLED displays, four of which will be touchscreen. This includes the massive 12.8-inch infotainment system, equipped with the latest-gen MBUX system.