Actors Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Bring Home 2 Swanky New Cars, But Why No Seatbelts?

It was a double celebration at the Khan residence last week as actor-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan took delivery of their new cars respectively. Kareena Kapoor Khan took delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz S-Class while Saif Ali Khan got the mighty Jeep Wrangler luxury off-roader. Kapoor's S-Class is the very popular S 350 d variant priced at Rs. 1.60 crore, whereas the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is priced from Rs. 57.85 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom India) onwards. The cars are great and many congratulations to them. But we could not help but notice that the adults in the rear seat weren't buckled up nor were the children. Given the recent conversation around the importance of wearing seatbelts, especially in the rear seat, it's disappointing to see safety being taken for granted once again.

Also Read: I Would Love To Own This - Kareena Kapoor Khan Says At The Launch Of Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Both the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Jeep Wrangler come with state-of-the-art safety systems respectively. However, wearing a seatbelt is something that the passenger needs to do. In the case of kids, the passengers need to ensure that the child is strapped into a car seat or buckled up, depending on their height. The visuals circulating around the internet show Khan's children Taimur and Jehangir without seatbelts or a car seat. Not only is it endangering the kids themselves but sets the wrong example for those who follow the stars. So, our only request is that both Saif and Kareena set an example and buckle their kids up in the rear seat whether it's a short journey or a long one.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the segment benchmark and packs the best of luxury, especially at the rear. The model draws power from the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission. Its feature highlights are far more extensive with the dual OLED screens, ambient lighting, Burmester 4D sound system, leather upholstery, as well as the AIRMATIC air suspension that adapts according to the road surface in order to offer a more comfortable ride quality. The sedan also comes with a driver assistance package, 360-degree Parking camera, TPMS, pedestrian protection and a rear airbag.

Also Read: Opinion: Dear Shah Rukh Khan, It's Unsafe To Let AbRam Stick His Head Out Of A Car's Sunroof

The Jeep Wrangler is also known as the king of off-road and is the true-blue American off-roader with a strong legacy. In its latest iteration, Wrangler comes with all the bells and whistles that make it premium and is a capable machine off-road. This includes LED headlamps, a UConnect infotainment system, and a washable interior for those wanting to take it out for some serious off-road excursions. Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 265 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels with the full-time 4WD system on board, while the model comes with heavy-duty suspension with gas shocks and disc brakes on all corners.

Both Kapoor and Khan have had a lovely collection of cars over the years. Kapoor has owned the Lexus LX 470, BMW 7 Series, previous-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class among others. The actor was recently seen at the launch of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and also expressed her desire to own the electric saloon someday. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has been more adventurous with his wheels right from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class to the Range Rover Sport, Ford Mustang, BMW 7 Series, Audi R8 Spyder and the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT over the years.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review; Luxury Redefined

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's last release was Lal Singh Chaddha. She will be working on director Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of The Suspect X. The actor also has a movie with producer Rhea Kapoor in the works. Saif, on the other hand, is basking in rave reviews for his latest release Vikram Vedha. He has Adipurush lined up while the sequel to Go Goa Gone is also said to be in the works.